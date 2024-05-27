  • Monday, May 27, 2024
Candlelight Concert series arrives in India for the first time

Grand Hyatt Mumbai will host the premiere with Best Movie Soundtracks on June 2.

Candlelight Concerts (image source: Candlelight Concerts PR team)

By: Mohnish Singh

Candlelight Concerts, known for their intimate live music experiences worldwide, is set to perform in India in June this year. The concerts will kick off in Mumbai and Delhi in June, and then move to Faridabad in July.

Meanwhile, The Four Seasons in Mumbai will feature Coldplay anthems performed by a local string quartet on June 15, July 19, and August 17.

Delhi audiences can enjoy ‘From Mozart to Chopin’ at the SRCPA on June 14, July 12, and August 9. The venue will also showcase ‘Best Movie Soundtracks’ on June 28, July 26, and August 23. Le Meridien will bring the energy of Coldplay’s hits with classical instruments on June 16, July 6, and August 16. Faridabad’s Radisson Blu Hotel will also host Candlelight Concerts from July 5.

Regional General Manager of MENA, APAC & India, LIVE YOUR CITY, Rachid Elameri, said, “We are thrilled to see outstanding places in India being transformed by our renowned candlelit setting. Candlelight concerts’s mission is to democratize access to classical music while working with unique spaces that are part of each city’s cultural heritage, giving visibility to talented local artists, and bringing a wide variety of programs to attend local audiences’ expectations and meet all tastes. We believe that the Candlelight Concerts will resonate deeply with Indian audiences, who have a rich appreciation for art, culture, and music”.

Dietmar Kielnhofer, General Manager and Area Vice President, Hyatt West India, said, “We are deeply honored to showcase the globally renowned Candlelight Concert Series and host its premiere performance in India at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai. Our commitment to creating exceptional and memorable experiences for our guests is reflected in every detail of these enchanting concerts. The ambiance of thousands of candles combined with mesmerizing music will provide an unforgettable evening for our guests. We are excited to be at the forefront of this cultural journey, making classical music accessible and engaging for a new generation of enthusiasts.”

The Candlelight concept is famous for bringing classical concerts to unique venues beyond traditional halls and opera houses, integrating with each city’s cultural fabric. These concerts have been held in diverse locations worldwide, from rooftops with stunning views to iconic landmarks like cathedrals, palaces, and gardens. Notable venues include the Atomium in Belgium, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai. India will experience these unique concerts for the first time.

