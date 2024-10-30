Canada alleges Indian minister’s role in targeting Sikh separatists

Amit Shah gestures as he speaks during a BJP public meeting in Varanasi. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

THE CANADIAN government has alleged that India’s minister of home affairs, Amit Shah, a close ally of prime minister Narendra Modi, was behind plans to target Sikh separatists on Canadian soil.

Indian officials have not immediately responded to these new claims, though India previously rejected similar accusations from Canada, calling them baseless and denying any involvement.

According to The Washington Post, Canadian officials have identified Shah, regarded as the second-highest authority in the Modi administration, as being involved in a campaign of intimidation and violence targeting Sikh separatists in Canada.

Appearing before a parliamentary panel, Canadian deputy foreign affairs minister David Morrison confirmed he had told the US-based newspaper that Shah was allegedly involved.

“The journalist called me and asked if it (Shah) was that person. I confirmed it was that person,” Morrison told the committee, providing no additional details or evidence.

The Indian High Commission in Ottawa and the Indian Foreign Ministry offered no immediate comment, with the Indian Home Ministry directing inquiries to the Foreign Ministry.

Canadian authorities reportedly informed India about Shah’s alleged role in October 2023, according to an Indian government source cited by Reuters.

However, sources within the Indian government suggest they view Canada’s information as weak and unlikely to pose any issues for Shah or the Indian administration.

India has historically labelled Sikh separatists as “terrorists” and threats to national security, with demands for a separate homeland called Khalistan fuelling tensions.

(With inputs from Reuters)