Can ‘Dhurandhar 2’ win a Grammy? Ranveer Singh film’s soundtrack enters the race in 9 categories

Highlights:



Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been submitted for consideration in nine categories at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

Composer Shashwat Sachdev is submitted for consideration in Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Aari Aari and Kanhaiyya feature among the songs entered in different categories.

The campaign spans rap, pop, global music, dance/electronic recording and music written for visual media.

The submissions are not confirmed Grammy nominations; the film must progress through the official selection process.

Could Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge take Bollywood music all the way to the Grammys? The blockbuster’s makers are making an ambitious awards-season push, submitting its soundtrack for consideration in nine categories at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

The campaign puts composer Shashwat Sachdev’s music in the running across a wide range of genres, including rap, pop, dance and electronic recording, and global music. Although the submissions do not guarantee nominations or a win, the move signals that the team is looking beyond India’s box-office success to pursue recognition on an international music stage.

B62 Studios, one of the film’s production houses, announced the campaign on Thursday (8), sharing a promotional creative with the caption: “DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE for your GRAMMY consideration. Thank you for all the love,”

The film was produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, with T-Series producing the music.

- YouTube youtu.be

Nine categories, from rap to global music

According to the campaign website, the soundtrack has been submitted in nine categories, with Sachdev’s name put forward for consideration in Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. This category recognises soundtracks assembled for films and other visual productions.

Several individual songs have also been submitted, giving the soundtrack opportunities across different musical styles.

The track Kanhaiyya has been submitted for Best Global Music Performance, while Aari Aari is in contention for Best Asian Pop Music Performance.

The campaign also reaches into mainstream categories. Phir Se has been submitted for Best Song Written for Visual Media, and Jaan Se Guzarte Hai for Best Global Music Performance.

Meanwhile, Jaiye Sajana is being considered for Pop Duo/Group Performance, Vaari Jaavan for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Hum Pyaar Karne Wale for Best Remixed Recording, and Destiny – Mann Atkeya for Best Rap Performance.

The breadth of the submissions is notable: rather than relying on a single international or regional music category, the campaign is seeking consideration across several different genres.

- YouTube youtu.be

Why the Grammy campaign matters

Film soundtracks have long been an important part of Indian cinema, but a Grammy campaign offers a different route to international recognition. It places the music before the Recording Academy’s voting members, who determine the nominations and winners under the awards’ rules.

For Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the campaign builds on the soundtrack’s popularity in India and overseas, where several songs reportedly gained traction on music charts.

However, a submission is only the first step. The tracks must progress through the Grammy nomination process before they can be described as nominees, and the final outcome remains uncertain.

Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster looks beyond India

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh alongside Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Danish Pandor.

The spy thriller has become one of Indian cinema’s biggest commercial successes, with its music contributing to the film’s wider cultural impact. Sachdev’s score has also received widespread acclaim.

Now, the Grammy campaign gives the soundtrack another platform to reach international listeners and industry professionals.

Whether any of the nine submissions makes it to the final nominations remains to be seen. For now, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is making a concerted bid to turn a blockbuster Indian film soundtrack into a contender on one of the world’s best-known music awards stages.