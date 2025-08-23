Skip to content
Camila Cabello suffers corset mishap during Yours C concert but powers through in front of thousands

The Señorita star kept singing through the wardrobe malfunction while performing Chanel No. 5, later joking about it on Instagram.

Camila Cabello corset mishap

Camila Cabello keeps performing after her corset came undone mid-song in Taiwan

Pooja Pillai
Aug 23, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Camila Cabello suffered a wardrobe malfunction when her corset popped open mid-performance.
  • The singer admitted to panicking but continued the show without missing a beat.
  • She later addressed the moment on Instagram, joking about the mishap.
  • The Kaohsiung, Taiwan, concert marked the start of the Asia leg of her Yours, C world tour.

Camila Cabello faced an unexpected wardrobe malfunction when her pale-pink corset popped open during a performance on her Yours, C world tour. The Señorita hitmaker went into “panic” mode as the top came undone while she sang Chanel No. 5, but she managed to keep her composure on stage. The moment quickly trended online, with fans praising her professionalism.

Camila Cabello corset mishap Camila Cabello signalled her team for help as she continued dancing with fans cheering her onInstagram/camila_cabello


What happened during Camila Cabello’s wardrobe malfunction?

While performing in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Cabello’s corset visibly loosened, forcing her to hold it together with one hand while continuing to sing and dance. Fans captured the incident on video, showing the singer gesturing to her back and saying, “My corset,” as she tried to signal for help.

A stage assistant eventually rushed in to retie the laces at the back of the bustier, while Cabello kept smiling and interacting with the audience. Once the outfit was secured, she cheekily turned around and gave a thumbs-up before finishing the number.

Camila Cabello corset mishap Camila Cabello's pale pink corset and matching skirt were styled by designer Heather PicchiottinoInstagram/camila_cabello


How did Camila Cabello react to the incident?

After the concert, the 28-year-old singer shared a light-hearted post on Instagram Stories about the mishap. Uploading a selfie with a playful expression, she wrote: “My corset fully popped open during that therefore the panic during Chanel No. 5 but that was fun love you so much.”

On X, she expressed her gratitude to fans for supporting her on the tour’s Asian leg, writing: “Kaohsiung!!!!!! what a way to start the Asia leg of the Yours, C tour!! I love you and thank you I love you and thank you I love you and thank you!!!!!!!! forever 💓”

Her playful attitude and quick recovery earned praise from fans, who said she “handled it like a pro” and made the moment even more memorable.

Camila Cabello corset mishap Cabello later joked about the wardrobe mishap with a playful selfie on InstagramInstagram Screengrab/camila_cabello


Who designed Camila Cabello’s corset outfit?

The corset and matching pink ensemble were styled by Heather Picchiottino, a designer who has also created stage looks for Olivia Rodrigo, Katy Perry, and Dove Cameron. Cabello’s full outfit included a sparkly asymmetrical skirt, opera gloves, and lace-up boots, all keeping with a soft pink theme.

She completed her look with bouncy brunette curls and rosy glam makeup featuring glittery eyeshadow, pink blush, and a mauve lip. Despite the malfunction, fans noted how well the outfit captured the playful energy of her latest album C, XOXO.

What is next for Camila Cabello on the Yours, C tour?

The wardrobe malfunction came during the first stop of the Asia leg of her world tour, which began in June and runs until mid-September. The Yours, C tour features seventeen shows across Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America, making it Cabello’s first major solo tour in seven years.


Tickets for the tour have been selling out rapidly, with prices ranging from £60 (₹6,400) to premium packages of over £200 (₹21,300). Fans can expect a setlist that includes some of her biggest hits such as Havana, Señorita, Shameless, and new tracks from her latest album.

