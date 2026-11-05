Business Accounts for International Payments: How Many Do You Really Need?

A company that receives euros and pays overseas suppliers can handle both with one multi-currency account. Its payroll service may require a payment route that the existing provider cannot support. A second account would fill that gap.
Start with Your Payment Flows
|Market
|What to know
|United Kingdom
|There is no legal limit on business current accounts. Each opening requires the bank's approval.
|European Union
|Multiple accounts are available. For euro transfers covered by European Union rules, a reachable account in another member state must be accepted.
|Canada
|Accounts in Canadian and American dollars can coexist in Canada. A dollar account located there is distinct from one located in the United States.
|United States
|There is no legal ceiling on the number of business accounts. Providers decide which applications to accept.
How many bank accounts can a business have when it trades internationally?
Map recurring receipts and payments by currency and payment method. For a single company, a domestic operating account plus one multi-currency payment account is a workable setup if the pair covers all required routes. Look closely at what you are counting: a multi-currency provider can supply several sets of receiving details within one account. The different details can all lead into that same account.
Clarity Global's business accounts support multi-currency payments with dedicated or aggregated receiving details. Dedicated details are issued in your business's name; the aggregated arrangement uses shared Clarity details with a reference to identify incoming funds. Confirm which setup your customers can pay into before opening another account.
When Another Account Makes Sense
If your provider offers budgeting pots, use them to set aside tax reserves within the existing account. Track income and costs through those accounting categories. A separate account becomes useful when the project also requires its own payment controls.
An additional account earns its place when it resolves one of these problems:
- A missing payment route. Your main provider cannot receive through the local network used by a major customer. First check whether it can add suitable receiving details.
- A recipient-name requirement. A customer requires payment details in your company's name. Dedicated details address that requirement if the provider offers them for the required route.
- Another legal entity. For a new subsidiary, establish which account will receive its own invoices. The provider needs to approve the arrangement for that entity.
- An independent fallback. A second provider supports essential payments during an outage at the first. Check whether they depend on the same underlying institution or payment infrastructure.
That fallback needs accessible funds before an outage. If all cash remains with the unavailable provider, your second account wouldn’t fund a supplier payment. Activate the reserve route and test a payment before relying on it.
Check the Cost of Each Extra Account
Suppose an extra account reduces payment costs by 0.4 percentage points on £20,000 of monthly payments. That saves Â£80. Its £30 monthly fee and another 30 minutes of bookkeeping at £30 an hour consume £45, leaving £35.
Here, the account breaks even at £11,250 per month: £45/0.004. The comparison also needs to include charges for transfers between your own accounts and any currency conversion those movements require.
Reconciliation means matching account activity to your accounting records. Each account needs someone responsible for that work, with payment approval clearance assigned to the appropriate staff. Money moved between accounts belonging to the same company must be marked as an internal transfer.
Redirect recurring receipts and payments before closing a redundant account. Outstanding transactions need to clear first. Its statements should remain available for your records.