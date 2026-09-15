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More For You

Phones in pubs

Digital ID can now be used to prove age when buying alcohol in England and Wales.

iStock

Could a QR code soon be all you need to prove your age at a pub?

  • Customers can use a smartphone instead of physical ID to prove their age.
  • A short-lived QR code will be generated after an identity check.
  • The government wants the technology to eventually cover tobacco and vaping products.

A QR code on your phone could soon be enough to prove your age when buying a pint, as new rules allow pubs and shops in England and Wales to accept digital ID for alcohol purchases.

Changes to the Licensing Act came into force today, giving digital proof of age the same legal standing as physical ID for age-restricted alcohol sales. However, the technology is expected to take some time to become widely accepted by businesses.

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