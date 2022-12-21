Website Logo
  • Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Burnley family pays moving tribute to elderly member killed in road crash: ‘A true gentleman with a heart of gold’

Mohammad Azam Khan, who had planned a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia with family, suffered a serious head injury after getting hit by a van on the road on December 6 and passed away in a hospital two days later.

Mohammad Azam Khan (Picture: Lancashire Police)

By: Shubham Ghosh

The family of a ‘true gentleman’ with a ‘heart of gold’ who was killed in a road accident in Burnley earlier in December has paid him a moving tribute.

The tragedy happened at the junction of Colne Road and Hebrew Road around 12.45 pm on December 6. The man, identified as Mohammad Azam Khan from Burnley, suffered a skull fracture after he was hit by a van. The 68-year-old was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries two days later, LancsLive reported.

Khan’s family described him as “an active community leader” who “will be dearly missed and loved by many”. Khan and his family had made plans to visit Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage but destiny had other plans.

In a tribute, it said, “Mr Mohammad Azam Khan was a great person. He was known as a man with a heart of gold; always striving to help others to better themselves. He was an active community leader, working hard to aid the less fortunate. He was a true gentleman who always spoke softly with a delicate demeanour.

“Mr Khan and his family had made plans to perform the pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately he was struck by a vehicle on Colne Road, which left him in a critical state. After a few days he sadly passed away from his injuries.

“If anyone witnessed the incident please come forward by assisting the police and to help our family. Our father will be dearly missed and loved by many. Please keep him in prayers.”

The police were looking into the matter and appealed to any person, who has information about the incident, to come forward.

Sgt Marc Glass from the Lancashire Roads Policing Team said, “These are awful circumstances and our thoughts very much remain with Mr Khan’s family at such a difficult and upsetting time.

“An investigation has been launched and we are continuing to appeal for information that can help us piece together what happened. Perhaps you have dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage of the collision, or perhaps you saw some or all of what happened. Whatever you know, please tell us.

Sgt Glass also requested that footage from the collision which has been shared on social media be deleted and not posted anywhere else saying it is extremely distressing for Khan’s family and friends.

Anyone having information about the incident is requested to call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 523 of December 6.

