BTS announces 14-song 'Arirang' track list and special Gwanghwamun Square comeback show

Highlights

BTS confirm 14 songs for new studio album Arirang

Title track SWIM co-written by RM

Album recorded in Los Angeles with international producers

Special comeback show set for Gwanghwamun Square, streamed on Netflix

A fifth studio album with global influences

BTS have shared the full 14-song track list for their forthcoming album Arirang, marking their first studio release since 2022’s anthology record Proof.

The group posted details of the album on social media on Wednesday, confirming that the project will feature tracks titled SWIM, Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, FYA, 2.0, No. 29, Merry Go Round, NORMAL, Like Animals, they don’t know ’bout us, One More Night, Please and Into the Sun.

The record becomes the band’s fifth studio album and signals a fresh chapter following a period of individual activities.

From Seoul to Los Angeles

According to their label BigHit Music, BTS travelled to Los Angeles last summer to hold songwriting sessions for the album. They worked alongside producers including Diplo, Ryan Tedder and El Guincho.

The title track, SWIM, is described as an upbeat alternative pop song that explores navigating life’s challenges. The lyrics were co-written by RM.

Elsewhere on the album, Body to Body focuses on the shared energy between BTS and their fans, while Hooligan reflects on the group’s journey. The track 2.0 is said to offer a candid look at where the seven members stand at this stage of their lives.

BigHit Music said the album reflects BTS’ roots in Korea while conveying longing and deep affection, with the title Arirang chosen for its symbolic resonance.

A public comeback in Seoul

To mark the release, BTS will stage a live event titled BTS The Comeback Live: Arirang at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on 21 March. The performance is expected to draw a large crowd and will be streamed globally on Netflix.

The choice of a prominent public square for the comeback event underlines the group’s continuing connection to home, even as their influence stretches far beyond South Korea.