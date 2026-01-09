Bruno Mars introduces 'The Romantic' album with new single ‘I Just Might’

Highlights

Bruno Mars returns with new single ‘I Just Might’



Track leads his fourth studio album, The Romantic, due February 27



First solo album from the singer in nearly a decade



Bruno Mars has marked his return to solo music with the release of a new single, I Just Might, officially ushering in what he calls The Romantic era. The track dropped at midnight on January 9, setting the tone for his long-awaited fourth studio album.

A disco-tinged comeback single

I Just Might leans into a glossy, retro groove, drawing inspiration from Leo Sayer’s disco-era hit You Make Me Feel Like Dancing. The release arrives alongside a music video directed by Mars and Daniel Ramos, featuring the singer in a green suit as he fronts a band made up entirely of lookalike Brunos.

First solo album since 24K Magic

The single will feature on The Romantic, scheduled for release on February 27. The album marks Mars’s first solo LP since 2016’s 24K Magic, which went on to win multiple Grammy Awards and cemented his position at the top of pop music.

Mars teased the project earlier this month with a brief message on X, simply writing: “My album is done,” a post that quickly sparked excitement among fans.

- YouTube youtu.be

Selective releases and chart success

In the years since his last solo album, Mars has been sparing with new material. He joined forces with Anderson. Paak in 2021 for An Evening With Silk Sonic, a project that dominated awards season, including at the Grammys.

He has also maintained a strong chart presence through collaborations, including the Billboard Hot 100 number one Die With a Smile with Lady Gaga and APT. with BLACKPINK’s Rosé, which topped the Billboard Global 200 year-end chart for 2025.

Global stadium tour planned

Alongside the album, Mars is preparing for his first global stadium tour. The Romantic Tour will begin in Las Vegas on April 10 before rolling through major North American cities during the spring and summer.

The tour will also extend to Europe, with dates confirmed in cities including London, Paris, Milan, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Madrid. Supporting acts across the run will include Anderson. Paak (performing as DJ Pee-Wee), RAYE, Victoria Monét, and Leon Thomas.

With new music, a major tour, and a return to the spotlight, The Romantic era signals a full-scale comeback for Bruno Mars.