  • Wednesday, September 25, 2024
CRICKET

Brook’s ton keeps England’s ODI series hopes alive against Australia

Brook celebrates reaching his century during the 3rd ODI between England and Australia at Seat Unique Riverside on September 24. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

ENGLAND captain Harry Brook’s first one-day international century helped keep his side’s hopes alive in the ODI series against Australia.

England secured a 46-run win at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday, reducing the deficit to 2-1 with two games remaining.

Chasing 305 to win, England found themselves struggling at 11-2 after Mitchell Starc dismissed openers Phil Salt (0) and Ben Duckett (8) in quick succession. However, a 156-run partnership between Will Jacks (84) and Brook (110 not out) steadied the innings.

Rain interrupted play with England on 254-4 after 37.4 overs, but they were 46 runs ahead on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, securing the win as no further play was possible.

This victory ended Australia’s run of 14 consecutive ODI wins.

Brook, named player of the match, was pleased with his first century in 18 ODIs, saying, “It’s nice to get the first one on the board and hopefully plenty more to come. We just have to keep doing what we said we are going to do and keep being positive.”

Jacks, who played a key role in the chase, was out for 84 after hitting a Cameron Green bouncer to backward point.

Brook reached his hundred by driving Starc for four and then taking a single, ending on 110 not out from 87 balls, including 12 fours and two sixes.

Earlier, Australia set a target of 305, with Alex Carey scoring 77 not out and Steven Smith contributing 60.

Jofra Archer took 2-67 for England.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh acknowledged his team did well to reach 300, saying, “I thought we did extremely well to get the 300 with conditions early on, a lot of seam and it was hard work.”

He added that Adam Zampa’s absence due to illness was felt but hoped to have him back soon.

(With inputs from AFP)

