Most Britons back immigration for work and study, new poll finds

A MAJORITY of people in Britain support immigration for work and study, according to a new survey published ahead of the government's expected Immigration White Paper.

The poll, conducted by Focaldata for British Future, found that most respondents would not reduce immigration for doctors (77 per cent), care home workers (71 per cent), engineers (65 per cent), fruit pickers (70 per cent), catering staff (63 per cent) or lorry drivers (63 per cent). Two-thirds (65 per cent) also said they would not reduce the number of international students.

Among Labour voters in 2024, 55 per cent preferred immigration numbers to remain the same or increase.

The survey also found that 59 per cent of the public, and 64 per cent of Labour voters, supported making migrants who live in the UK and pay taxes eligible for citizenship after five years or less.

Half of the respondents said they wanted overall immigration to be reduced, but 45 per cent said it should stay the same or increase. Among those who favoured reductions, 49 per cent prioritised reducing irregular arrivals such as small boat crossings, while only 4 per cent wanted fewer work or student visas.

On policy priorities, 54 per cent of respondents, and 63 per cent of Labour voters, said government control over who enters the country was more important than lowering numbers.

Immigration figures are already falling, and net migration is expected to drop further when the Office for National Statistics publishes new data on May 22.

The poll surveyed 1,085 adults, with an additional 510 Labour voters, between May 2 and 6, 2025.