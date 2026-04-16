Selva Pankaj and wife launch new award to honour young leaders

A PROMINENT British Asian couple have launched an award to recognise young leaders working to resolve and prevent conflict around the world.

The Pankaj Award to End Conflict has been established with a total commitment of $250,000, targeting young leaders aged 18 to 35, with the inaugural winner set to receive $100,000 to accelerate their work.

The prize is a partnership between the global youth leadership organisation One Young World and Regent Global, the education company founded by Professor Selva Pankaj and Dr Tharshiny Pankaj.

Pankaj and his wife arrived in the UK as teenagers and refugees, having fled the civil war in Sri Lanka. The couple met in 1996 and went on to establish Regent Global, building more than 25 years of work in educational innovation. It is their experience of conflict and its consequences that prompted the couple to establish the award.

“Deeply influenced by the personal impact of the Sri Lankan civil war, and observing the rapid escalation of longstanding conflicts and the emergence of new ones,” Pankaj and his wife said.

They spoke of their hope that the programme will help young leaders "rebuild unity in communities, foster peace in the face of division, and end conflict".

Ten finalists will be selected, based on their efforts in peacebuilding, community dialogue, protection of marginalised groups and the prevention of violence.

An independent panel of judges will choose the winner.

Finalists will each receive between $10,000 and $50,000 in support of their respective initiatives.

All ten shortlisted candidates will also receive fully-funded scholarships to attend the One Young World Summit 2026,in Cape Town, South Africa from November 3 to 6.

They will also be granted lifetime membership of the One Young World Ambassador Community, a global network of more than 20,000 members across 190 countries.

The judging panel will be announced at the 2026 Global Unity Dinner, hosted by Regent Global on June 26.

Applicants should lead a registered non-profit organisation, social enterprise, or purpose-driven company, and must hold direct decision-making authority within it.

They will be assessed on their record of impact, plans for how funding would be used to scale their work, collaboration with affected communities, and the long-term sustainability of their approach.

The application deadline is June 15. For details, visit www.oneyoungworld.com