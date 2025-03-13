British woman raped in Delhi after befriending accused on social media

A BRITISH woman was allegedly raped and molested by two men at a hotel in Delhi’s Mahipalpur area, police said on Thursday.
The woman had travelled from Goa to Delhi to meet one of the accused, a 24-year-old man from east Delhi, whom she had befriended on social media, officials said.
Police have arrested two people in connection with the incident, which took place on Tuesday. The British High Commission has been informed, they added.
According to officials, the woman was first molested by a hotel housekeeping staff member in the lift. Later, she was allegedly raped in a hotel room by the man she knew from social media.
She had first spoken to the accused on a social media platform about a month and a half ago, after which they stayed in touch, police said.
When she arrived in India, they made plans to meet in Delhi, officials added.
The woman booked a room in a hotel in Mahipalpur after travelling from Goa to Delhi. She later alleged that she was raped by the man when he came to meet her, police said.
(With inputs from PTI)