Five men sentenced to death for gang rape and triple murder in India

The recent security breach at Khan’s flat highlights celebrities’ growing vulnerabilities and the need for robust protection protocols, Eastern Eye has been told.

“When it comes to security, Indian stars have varying perspectives. While some take it very seriously, others are less concerned. Some want to extend proper protection to their family members as well,” said Hassan Ashraf, CEO of WENS Force, a leading private security firm.

“Recently, we provided security for MrBeast, the American YouTuber. Although he may not be as prominent as Saif Ali Khan in India, he requested security protection. Indian stars could learn from this example and take necessary security precautions whether at home, outside, or attending events.

He said fans have become more aggressive, often trying to pinch or touch celebrities, while also insisting on taking selfies with them.

According to industry insiders, agencies are now providing security teams led by former army officers and commandos from the elite National Security Guards (NSG), India’s counter terrorism force. While standard security personnel cost between Rs 15,000- Rs 20,000 (£142-£182) per person per month, rates double for these specially trained officers.

According to Ashraf, with increasing threats, more people are enquiring about commando-level security. He revealed that following the attacks on Salman Khan last year, politicians have also approached them for security at private events.

Last Thursday’s (16) attack on Khan shocked India’s film industry and Mumbai residents, with many calling for better policing and security.

A man believed to be a Bangladesh citizen was arrested in Mumbai last Sunday (19) and is considered to be the prime suspect in the attack.

Khan, 54, was stabbed six times by an intruder during a burglary attempt at his home. He had surgery after sustaining stab wounds to his spine, neck and hands, doctors said.

Police in Mumbai detained a first key suspect in the attack last Friday (17), while police in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh detained a second person last Saturday (18).

The rush to increase security, however, poses a significant challenge. Many agencies are not properly registered with government bodies, experts said.

The Private Security Agencies Regulation Act (PSARA) governs the activities of private security agencies. Obtaining a PSARA licence is an essential requirement for operating such agencies in India. By acquiring this mandatory licence, agencies ensure regulatory compliance and significantly enhance their credibility and reliability for clients.

Abhijitsingh Bhanganni, director of Perfect Protection India Private Limited, told Eastern Eye that many so-called security agencies operate without the proper licence, posing a threat to those they claim to protect.

“Now everyone wants security, and many opt for agencies that are cheaper. This practice itself can pose a threat to them. When seeking security, always choose agencies with a PSARA licence,” he said.

Following the attack on Saif, Bhanganni received a call from the security team of a top actress. They wanted to replace their entire security team.

“This highlights the concerns of top actors. However, using proper, licensed agencies is the only way to enhance their protection. Even people with only parents or grandparents at home are now seeking security measures,” he said.

Bhanganni stressed that layered security – in the apartment block, lobby, and open spaces – is currently the best precaution celebrities can take.

Ashish Mishra, the owner of United Guard Force India, told Eastern Eye that following the attack on Khan, people have contacted the agency to discuss ways to enhance security at their homes.

“Not only celebrities, but also members of the public are enquiring about security measures. Most are seeking better bodyguards and improved camera systems. Awareness about personal security and the protection of loved ones has grown significantly following this recent incident,” he said.