British Wildlife Photography Awards 2024 winners announced

“Ocean Drifter” by Ryan Stalker clinched the top spot, showing the impact of human activity on marine ecosystems.

Ryan Stalker’s “Ocean Drifter” captures goose barnacles in Portland, Dorset, England. (Photo: www.bwpawards.org)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

The British Wildlife Photography Awards for 2024 showcase an array of captivating images capturing the essence of Britain’s wildlife and habitats. With over 14,000 submissions, the winning photographs depict everything from urban wildlife to mesmerising courtship rituals and microscopic organisms, highlighting the diverse tapestry of life in the region.

Among the standout images is “Ocean Drifter” by Ryan Stalker, which clinched the top spot. It features a soccer ball adrift in the water, adorned with goose barnacles—an unusual sight that underscores the impact of human activity on marine ecosystems. Stalker’s photograph prompts reflection on how our negligence can inadvertently introduce invasive species, disrupting delicate ecological balances.

Other remarkable entries include dramatic confrontations, intricate mating displays, and glimpses into the hidden world of tiny organisms. Each photograph tells a story of resilience, fragility, and interconnectedness within Britain’s natural landscape.

For those eager to delve deeper into the wilderness captured by these talented photographers, the BWPA website offers a rich collection of images. Additionally, a coffee table book featuring this year’s winning entries is available for purchase, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in the beauty of British wildlife.

As the excitement of the 2024 awards settles, anticipation mounts for the 2025 contest, with submissions open until June 2nd. It’s an opportunity for photographers to continue celebrating and documenting the wonders of British wildlife for years to come.