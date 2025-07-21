British teenager dies after fall at Ibiza Rocks Hotel, third fatality in four months

Highlights

A 19-year-old British tourist has died after falling from the third floor of Ibiza Rocks Hotel



The incident occurred just two weeks after another tourist, Evan Thomson, died at the same hotel



Emergency services confirmed the man died at the scene despite paramedics’ efforts



Spanish authorities have launched an investigation, including CCTV review and witness interviews



This marks the third reported fatality at the hotel since April



Teenager dies after fall at San Antonio party hotel

A 19-year-old British tourist has died after falling from the third floor of Ibiza Rocks Hotel, located in the popular party resort of San Antonio. The incident happened shortly after 12:40 am on Monday, and despite the rapid arrival of paramedics, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two ambulances were sent, but emergency personnel reported there was nothing they could do to save him.

The Civil Guard confirmed the man’s death and said a full investigation is underway. Early reports suggest the fall may have been accidental, based on preliminary CCTV footage. However, police are continuing to locate and interview potential witnesses.

Investigation underway, post-mortem to follow

A court authorised the removal of the body at 2:40am, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine whether alcohol or drugs were involved, according to Spanish police sources.

At this time, it is unclear whether the teenager was on holiday with friends or family, or whether he fell from a private room or another part of the hotel complex.

Second fatal fall at the same hotel this month

The incident comes just two weeks after Evan Thomson, a 26-year-old tourist from Aberdeen, also died at the same hotel. He was on holiday celebrating his birthday with friends when he fell from a balcony on 7 July.

Evan’s mother, Lel Kellighan, announced his death on social media, describing it as a “tragic accident” and asking for privacy. Following the incident, his family and friends raised concerns about safety measures at the hotel and criticised how the situation was handled.

His sister, Teila, commented:

“Ibiza is known for its partying, and it just stuns me that they don’t have higher safety precautions.”

Witnesses recall confusion and lack of support

Friends who were with Evan expressed frustration over how events unfolded. One of them, Blair Robertson, said it took around 30 minutes for paramedics to arrive, and that communication with forensic teams was limited.

“Reception gave us false hope. We heard the jet washes cleaning the ground where Evan died. That was the worst thing for us — how fast they tried to get things back to normal.”

Remi Duncan, Evan’s girlfriend, added:

“There was minimal respect. The music went back on soon after Evan had died. It puts a pit in your stomach.”

Previous fatality reported in April

In a separate incident in April 2025, a 33-year-old British woman also died at Ibiza Rocks Hotel. The emergency was reported at approximately 6:30pm on 30 April. Further details surrounding that case remain limited.

Hotel’s previous response

In a statement issued after Evan’s death, the hotel said:

“This is a truly tragic and extremely sad situation. Our senior management team onsite did everything possible to help the police with their investigation into events leading up to Evan's death, and to provide constant support from our customer services manager to Evan's friends.”