British Indian woman jailed for taking 150 driving tests for others

Inderjeet Kaur, 29, admitted to driving test fraud on behalf of candidates between 2018 and 2020.

Inderjeet Kaur (Photo: Twitter @TarianROCU)

By: Pramod Thomas

A British Indian woman from Llanelli has been jailed for eight months for taking about 150 theory and practical tests for other drivers, Police said.

Inderjeet Kaur, 29, admitted to driving test fraud on behalf of candidates between 2018 and 2020. According to Police, she committed the offences throughout England and Wales, including Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham, and London.

The fraud came to light when suspicion grew among staff at the test centres that Kaur was impersonating genuine candidates while taking the test.

South Wales police found Kaur offered services to applicants who had difficulty with the English language. The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency referred the case for investigation.

Detective chief inspector Steven Maloney, who led the investigation, has said that Kaur’s crimes were ‘motivated by greed’.

According to Maloney, these crimes circumvent the driving test process and, in turn, puts innocent road users at risk.

“It allowed unskilled and dangerous motorists to have seemingly legitimate licences,” he added.

Caroline Hicks of the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency said fraudulently-gained test passes could be cancelled.

“Driving and theory tests exist to help ensure people have the correct knowledge, skills and attitude to drive on our roads. Circumventing the tests puts lives in danger,” Hicks added. “Frauds such as these pose significant risks to the general public.”