British Hindus protest in London over minority attacks in Bangladesh

BRITISH HINDUS and Bangladeshi diaspora groups gathered at Parliament Square in London on Wednesday (21) to protest against the persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Demonstrators called on the British government to ensure that the interim administration, led by Mohammad Yunus, takes immediate steps to protect civilians.

The protest, titled ‘Stand against persecution of minorities in Bangladesh,’ was organized by several organizations, including the Bengali Hindu Adarsha Sangha (BHAS) UK, INSIGHT UK, and the Hindu Council UK.

Families and young children stood in the rain opposite the Palace of Westminster, holding signs with slogans such as "#SaveBangladeshiHindus" and “Save Hindus in Bangladesh.”

In a formal statement, the Hindu Council UK alleged that Hindus in Bangladesh have faced daily threats and false charges of blasphemy since the interim regime assumed power.

The group appealed to foreign secretary Yvette Cooper to treat the reported killings as a matter of international priority. They further urged the government to use British aid funding to Bangladesh as a lever to ensure the protection of minority communities.

INSIGHT UK, another lead organizer, said that the protest sought to raise global awareness of a surge in violence, including reports of killings and sexual assault targeting Hindus and other religious minorities.

The issue was recently addressed in the House of Commons, where the government condemned all acts of violence in the region. Opposition Conservative MP Bob Blackman asked the Labour government to intervene and ensure that the general elections scheduled for February 2026 are conducted in a free and fair manner.

Responding for the government, Sir Alan Campbell, leader of the House of Commons, affirmed that the UK is actively monitoring the humanitarian situation.

"We have a long-standing commitment to the protection of human rights, and we continue to stress this to the interim government of Bangladesh," Campbell said. He noted that the UK welcomes the commitment of Yunus to the safety of all citizens.

This protest follows a series of coordinated actions in London since late 2024, sparked by reports of the arrest of interfaith leader Chinmaya Prabhu and the public lynching of Dipu Das.

(PTI)