Three detained after Hindu businessman beaten to death in Bangladesh

A HINDU businessman was beaten to death in Bangladesh’s Gazipur following a dispute over bananas, local media reported. Police have detained three members of a family in connection with the incident.

It has not been confirmed whether the incident, which took place on Saturday in the Kaliganj area of Gazipur district, is linked to the recent incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The deceased has been identified as Liton Chandra Ghosh, 55, the owner of ‘Baishakhi Sweetmeat and Hotel’, according to The Daily Star.

Zakir Hossain, Officer-in-Charge of Kaliganj Police Station, said three members of a family — Swapan Mia, 55, his wife Majeda Khatun, 45, and their son Masum Mia, 28 — have been detained for their suspected involvement in the killing.

Police said Masum owns a banana plantation and that a bunch of bananas went missing from it. While searching, he spotted the bananas at Liton’s hotel, which led to an argument between the two sides.

“The accused punched and kicked Liton, causing him to fall to the ground and die on the spot,” police said.

Liton’s family said Masum came to the hotel around 11:00 am and had an argument with a hotel employee over a trivial incident. They said Masum’s parents later arrived at the spot and became involved in the fight.

Police are investigating the incident, the report said.