British actor Adrian Schiller passes away aged 60

He was best known for his roles in popular television series such as The Last Kingdom and Victoria.

One of Schiller’s notable recent performances was in the theatre production The Lehman Trilogy in Australia. (Photo credit: Getty images)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Adrian Schiller, a seasoned actor whose career spanned more than three decades, passed away suddenly at the age of 60, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances on both stage and screen.

Best known for his roles in popular television series such as The Last Kingdom and Victoria, Schiller’s untimely demise has left the entertainment industry and his fans in shock and mourning.

Schiller’s agent confirmed the news of his death, stating that it was sudden and unexpected, with no further details provided at the time. Describing Schiller’s death as a devastating loss, his agent emphasised the actor’s immense talent and the profound impact he had on those who had the privilege of working with him.

One of Schiller’s notable recent performances was in the theatre production The Lehman Trilogy in Australia. According to his agent, Schiller was eagerly anticipating continuing the international tour of the play in San Francisco. His dedication to his craft and passion for storytelling were evident in his portrayal of characters such as rich ealdorman Aethelhelm in The Last Kingdom and steward Cornelius Penge in Victoria.

Tributes poured in from colleagues and friends in the entertainment industry, Schiller’s exceptional talent and the depth of his contributions to the arts. Rufus Norris, the outgoing director of the National Theatre, expressed his deep sadness at the loss of a valued company member.

Norris praised Schiller as a wonderful actor and recalled the pleasure of working with him throughout his career. He particularly commended Schiller’s recent performance as Henry Lehman in The Lehman Trilogy, describing it as superb and noting that his presence within the company would be greatly missed.

Schiller’s versatility as an actor was evident in his diverse body of work, which encompassed stage productions, television series, and films. Beyond his roles in The Last Kingdom and Victoria, Schiller made notable appearances in various theatrical productions, including Every Good Boy Deserves Favour, The Veil, and The Captain of Kopenick.

His talent was recognised not only in the UK but also internationally, with appearances in shows like Death In Paradise and historical dramas such as The Musketeers and The Devil’s Whore.