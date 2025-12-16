Britain launches Women in Tech taskforce to tackle gender inequality in tech sector

Highlights

New taskforce aims to dismantle barriers preventing women from entering and progressing in tech careers.

UK loses £2-£3.5 billion yearly as women leave tech sector due to systemic obstacles.

Anne-Marie Imafidon appointed as Women in Tech Envoy to lead initiative.

Britain has launched a new taskforce to address the severe gender imbalance in its technology sector, which is costing the economy £2- £3.5 bn each year.

Technology secretary Liz Kendall convened the first meeting of the Women in Tech taskforce on Monday, bringing together leading industry figures to tackle systemic barriers preventing women from entering, staying in, and progressing within tech careers.

The initiative comes as stark statistics reveal the scale of the problem. Men outnumber women 4 to 1 in computer science degrees, and at the current pace, it will take 283 years for women to achieve equal representation in the sector.

Female-founded startups receive 5.9 times less funding than male-founded ones, despite delivering 35 per cent higher returns on investment.

Anne-Marie Imafidon, founder of STEMETTES, has been appointed as the Women in Tech Envoy and will lead the taskforce alongside Kendall.

Taskforce goals

Speaking at the launch, Kendall said "Technology should work for everyone, that is why I have established the Women in Tech taskforce, to break down the barriers that still hold too many people back, and to partner with industry on practical solutions that make a real difference."

She added "When women are inspired to take on a role in tech and have a seat at the table, the sector can make more representative decisions, build products that serve everyone, and unlock the innovation and growth our economy needs."

The taskforce will identify and dismantle barriers to education, training and career progression, while developing practical solutions for government and industry to implement together. It will also shape policy to encourage diversity and drive sustainable economic growth.

The initiative includes leaders from major companies including BT Group, Revolut UK, and Uber, alongside representatives from organisations such as the Royal Academy of Engineering, TUC, and techUK.

A 2023 Fawcett Society study highlighted the challenge, finding 20 per cent of men in tech believe women are inherently less suited for these roles.

The taskforce will complement existing government programmes, including the £187 m TechFirst skills programme and the Regional Tech Booster programme.

The government has also announced that the new curriculum will ensure every young person learns essential digital and AI skills.

