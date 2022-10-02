Website Logo
  • Sunday, October 02, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Britain has ‘too many’ low-skilled migrants, says Braverman

Net migration to Britain totalled 239,000 in the year to June 2021.

FILE PHOTO: Home secretary Suella Braverman. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

Britain has too many low-skilled migrant workers and very high numbers of international students, who often brought dependents with them, the country’s new home secretary Suella Braverman said in an interview with The Sun on Sunday newspaper.

Braverman said new Prime Minister Liz Truss’s government aimed to stick to a 2019 election pledge to lower net migration in an interview ahead of the ruling Conservative Party’s annual conference.

Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sept. 23 that the government was looking to review immigration policy as part of an attempt to boost growth, following complaints from business groups that post-Brexit rules were too restrictive, especially for low-paid jobs.

However, Braverman said reducing migration was an aim shared by all of Truss’s senior ministers.

“What we’ve got is too many low skilled workers coming into this country,” she said. “We’ve also got a very high number of students coming into this country and we’ve got a really high number of dependents.”

“Those people are coming here, they’re not necessarily working or they’re working in low-skilled jobs, and they’re not contributing to growing our economy,” she added.

Since January 2021, most workers must be paid at least £25,600 ($28,570) a year for an employer to sponsor a visa, causing problems for employers in sectors such as agriculture, hospitality and some manufacturing, where lower wages are common.

Numbers of EU workers have fallen, but this has been offset by an increase in the number of non-EU workers, especially from India. Net migration to Britain totalled 239,000 in the year to June 2021, according to the most recent figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Braverman also said she wanted to restrict the ability of migrants to challenge deportation on the basis that they had been subjected to forced labour or human trafficking, known in Britain as “modern slavery”.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Ben Stokes in verbal duel with Harsha Bhogle after Indian commentator slams England’s colonial mindset
News
Coach Manisha Tailor calls for greater diversity in football
News
Cockroach alert! Dixy Chicken restaurant in Edgbaston fined £3,000 for hygiene issues
News
Half of Brits think new UK PM Truss should quit: poll
News
London Assembly ‘to grill’ Sadiq Khan over Cressida Dick resignation
News
Five Bangladeshi taxi drivers in east London charged with smuggling people
News
NHS nurses not eating to feed and clothe their children, reveals survey
News
Food labels should inform about exercise needed to burn off calories
News
Leicester remains ‘violence free’ as police step up ‘reassurance patrols’; Diwali celebrations likely…
News
Labour Party reaches out to Indian diaspora
News
British Hindu community protests outside Guardian office over ‘anti-Hindu & anti-India bias’
HEADLINE STORY
Malala Yousafzai calls out Hollywood for lack of Muslim representation: ‘Muslims are 25%…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW