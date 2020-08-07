BREAKING: Air India plane crashes in Kerala

FATALITIES were feared after a passenger jet carrying nearly 200 people from Dubai crash-landed at an airport in southern India on Friday (7) and broke in two, officials and reports said.

The Air India Express jet crashed at Kozhikode airport in Kerala. The aircraft skidded off the runway at the airport upon landing, local media reported. Rescue operations are under way, with emergency services at the scene.

A deputy from the state said that at least the pilot had died in the crash, while reports spoke of dozens of passengers taken to hospital.

“The flight was coming from Dubai. Rescue operations are on but the rains are making it difficult,” an emergency services official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

The state has been witnessing heavy rains since Friday morning. Calicut, in the northern part of the state, too witnessed severe rains

It is not yet clear if there are any casualties. However, reports said that many injured.

The incident happened at around 19:00 local time (14:30 BTS) amid heavy rainfall in the region.