Braverman, Badenoch war of words intensifies

Suella Braverman says Badenoch failed to speak out about the Tories’ doomed bid for re-election before it was too late

Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch and former immigration minister Robert Jenrick are vying for the Conservative party leadership post.

By: Shajil Kumar

A ROW has broken out between the two potential Tory leadership rivals Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch.

At the first meeting of the new shadow cabinet on Tuesday, Badenoch accused the former home secretary of having a “very public” nervous breakdown following the defeat of Conservative party in the general election.

She also accused Braverman for making public attacks on the party during the election campaign.

Braverman hit back saying that Badenoch had failed to speak out about the Tories’ doomed bid for re-election before it was too late.

She added that Badenoch was complicit in the Tory wipeout.

During the shadow cabinet meeting, Badenoch said Sunak’s decision to call an early election without first informing the Cabinet was a mistake.

She had also criticised Sunak for leaving early during the D-Day commemorations in France.

Badenoch lamented in a social media post that the discussions held during the shadow cabinet meeting has been leaked.

Braverman was sacked by Sunak after demanding tougher action over migration and the policing of pro-Palestinian protests.

She has been a critic of Sunak and has been warning that the Tories would fare badly during the election.

Braverman, Badenoch and former immigration minister Robert Jenrick are vying for the leadership post.

Meanwhile, Sir Bernard Jenkin, who sits on the executive of the 1922 committee of backbench Tory MPs has said that Sunak was not ‘rushing out’.

He said the former prime minister is willing to give the party “time to breathe” and decide on the new leader, The Telegraph reports.

