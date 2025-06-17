Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper step out with Gigi Hadid and Ines de Ramon for a double date in New York

Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper stepped out with their girlfriends, Ines de Ramon and Gigi Hadid, for a double date in New York City, adding a splash of glamour to the city’s nightlife. The two Hollywood stars, both known for keeping their private lives fairly low-key, were photographed leaving Cote Korean Steakhouse in Manhattan on the evening of 13 June.

Their partners, both dressed chicly yet effortlessly, walked hand in hand with their famous beaus, making this a rare public outing.





From bromance to double date: Brad and Bradley make it a night to remember

Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper have shared a close friendship over the years, with Brad even crediting Cooper for helping him get sober. During an awards speech in 2020, Pitt openly thanked The Hangover star, saying, “I got sober because of this guy, and every day has been happier since.”

Brad, dressed in a shiny blue button-down shirt and black velvet trousers, was seen holding hands with Ines de Ramon, who wore a soft beige off-the-shoulder dress and nude heels. Meanwhile, Cooper kept things relaxed in a black T-shirt and jeans, with Gigi Hadid beside him in a casual white tee, silver trousers, and a denim jacket. The couples strolled out of the restaurant smiling, seemingly unfazed by the flashing cameras.





Pitt and de Ramon were first linked in 2022 after his long separation from Angelina Jolie. They kept their romance under wraps until making their red-carpet debut together at the British Grand Prix in July 2024. Pitt later shut down online speculation that their appearance was timed for film promotion. “No, dude, it’s not that calculated,” he said.





Gigi and Cooper go public while Brad moves forward post-divorce

Gigi Hadid made her relationship with Cooper social-media official in April on her birthday. She shared a photo of the couple kissing, calling herself “lucky to be 30” and expressing gratitude for love, motherhood, and life’s ups and downs. The supermodel co-parents daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, while Cooper shares an eight-year-old daughter, Lea, with Irina Shayk.





Brad, having recently finalised his lengthy divorce from Angelina Jolie, appears to be moving into a calmer phase of life. His next big-screen appearance will be in F1, set to release on 27 June, co-starring Javier Bardem and Damson Idris.