Boris Johnson calls for ‘unity’ ahead of tier-based COVID-19 lockdown

In the letter addressed to members of the COVID Research Group (CRG), set up by backbench Tory MPs concerned about the wider impact of further localised lockdowns at the end of the national stay-at-home shutdown which expires on Wednesday, Johnson stressed that the new measures were “necessary”.

He has accommodated one of the CRG’s key demands and agreed to publish the health, economic and social data behind England’s new tier system later.

“There is every reason to hope and believe that the worst is nearly behind us, so now more than ever is the time to demonstrate unity and resolve,” he urges.

CRG chair Mark Harper said he and his backbench colleagues were “particularly concerned about some of the non-COVID health implications these restrictions have been having”.

As part of efforts to address concerns, the government is said to be considering extra funding for pubs and restaurants to help them cope through the next phase of lockdowns.

In a previous letter to all Tory MPs and peers over the weekend, Johnson said the rules in some areas could be eased in December, MPs could vote again on the measures in January, and the tier system could end on February 3.

England’s new system – due to replace the national lockdown when it expires on Wednesday – will see regions placed in one of three tiers: medium, high and very high.

Nearly all of England will be in the highest two tiers, with tight restrictions on bars and restaurants and a ban on households mixing indoors. Only Cornwall, the Isle of Wight and Isles of Scilly will be in the lowest tier.

The move comes as the latest interim results from an Imperial College London and Ipsos Mori study revealed on Monday that there has been a 30 per cent fall in infections across England between 13 and 24 November, with 96 people per 10,000 infected.

The findings show cases were rising as the country entered lockdown, but this was followed by a decrease as national measures successfully lowered infection rates across the country.

“This latest data shows we must keep our resolve and we cannot afford to take our foot off the pedal just yet, despite the encouraging fall in cases and progress on vaccines,” said UK health secretary Matt Hancock.

“The next few weeks and months are the busiest time of year for our NHS, so it’s vital we all continue to follow new local restrictions, wash our hands, wear a face covering and observe social distancing,” he said.

The report is the latest from the REACT [Real-time Assessment of Community Transmission] study, which was commissioned by the government’s Department of Health and Social Care and carried out by scientists, clinicians and researchers at Imperial College London, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and Ipsos MORI.

“Our robust data offers encouraging signs for England’s epidemic, where we’re seeing a fall in infections at the national level and in particular across regions that were previously worst affected. These trends suggest that the tiered approach helped to curb infections in these areas and that lockdown has added to this effect,” said Professor Paul Elliott, director of the programme at Imperial.

“As we approach a challenging time of year, it’s even more vital that through our actions and behaviours we all play our part in helping to keep the virus at bay,” he said.

