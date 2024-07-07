  • Sunday, July 07, 2024
Six short films on how to cope with type 2 diabetes

People from Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi backgrounds are at a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes from a younger age

In the UK around 420,000 people from a South Asian background have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. (iStock Image)

By: Shajil Kumar

AN ASIAN-ORIGIN lifestyle coach with type 2 diabetes hosts six short films on the illness and how to cope with it.

The films are produced by The Adda Club, featuring lifestyle coach Monir Ali, and cover various topics, including diet, exercise, and lifestyle.

The films are in English and have subtitles in Bengali, Hindi, Gujarati, Urdu, Arabic and Punjabi.

People from Indian, Pakistani, and Bangladeshi backgrounds are at a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes from a younger age.

In the UK around 420,000 people from a South Asian background have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, and that number is set to grow over the next 10 years.

People with type 2 diabetes have high blood sugar and it leads to the damage of other organs such as the eyes and kidneys.

This can lead to other serious health issues and even death.

In the film Monir Ali, who was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2016, talks to a range of experts, including a GP, nutritionist, and personal trainer to learn about what causes diabetes and how to better manage the condition.

The videos show that a series of small lifestyle changes can help people better control their type 2 diabetes and prevent the condition from becoming potentially fatal.

Monir himself followed these steps and his condition has improved. He said, “I’ve always struggled with my weight and then when I was diagnosed with diabetes in 2016, I found the advice and information was confusing and didn’t resonate with me or my cultural lifestyle.

“Since my diagnosis, I have discovered what needs to be done to ensure my condition doesn’t get worse, by using what I have learned, I have moved from diabetic to pre-diabetic, and now as a type 2 diabetes lifestyle coach, I want to show people that changing how you think about yourself and your health, can help you take back control of your diabetes.”

He wants people to watch these films, listen and learn from the professionals and start their “own journey to better health”.

Dr Jane Halpin, chief executive of Hertfordshire and West Essex ICB, said “These short films are a fantastic resource for people with diabetes, particularly those from South Asian communities, and I hope they will inspire people to make the small changes to their lifestyle needed to better manage their health.”

The six videos can be viewed on the ICB website.

