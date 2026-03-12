Highlights

Kidney Care UK and the NPA warn that NSAIDs like ibuprofen, naproxen and diclofenac can damage blood vessels in the kidneys.

Around 7.2 million people in the UK live with chronic kidney disease with about one million cases undiagnosed.

South Asian and black communities are among those at higher risk of kidney disease and should take extra care with painkiller use.

Health experts are urging consumers to exercise caution when using common anti-inflammatory painkillers such as ibuprofen, warning they can damage kidney function — particularly in those already at risk of kidney disease.

Kidney Care UK and the National Pharmacy Association have warned that non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, known as NSAIDs, including ibuprofen, naproxen and diclofenac, can elevate blood pressure and damage blood vessels within the kidneys.

Those with diabetes, high blood pressure or a family history of kidney disease are considered especially vulnerable.

Olivier Picard, chair of the NPA, told Independent "Although NSAIDs such as ibuprofen are effective and safe medicines, patients should be aware of their impact particularly if a patient is at increased risk of developing kidney disease — and consider alternative medication where appropriate."

He urged anyone with concerns to speak to their pharmacist, adding: "Pharmacists are experts in medicines and are best placed to offer advice to people who may be concerned about any potential long-term effect."

Millions at risk

Around 7.2 million people in the UK are currently living with some form of chronic kidney disease, which usually has no symptoms in its early stages.

Kidney Care UK estimates that about one million cases remain undiagnosed. Those at increased risk include people with diabetes, high blood pressure, a family history of kidney disease and those from black and south Asian communities.

Of the 294,999 people who completed Kidney Care UK's kidney health checker between October 2024 and March 2026, almost a quarter said they regularly used over-the-counter medication for pain relief.

Fiona Loud, policy director at Kidney Care UK, noted "Kidney disease can happen to anyone at any time, and can have a devastating impact on your life, relationships, finances as well as your physical and mental health."

Both organisations urged anyone with concerns to speak to their GP or local pharmacist and to complete Kidney Care UK's free online kidney health checker.