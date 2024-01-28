Website Logo
  Sunday, January 28, 2024
Bopanna, Ebden win Australian Open men’s doubles title

It was their maiden title as a team and Bopanna’s first in men’s doubles after 60 previous Grand Slams

Rohan Bopanna of India plays a backhand during their match against Rajeev Ram of the USA and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain in the 2024 Adelaide International at Memorial Drive on January 13, 2024, in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Rohan Bopanna of India marked a historic achievement as he became the oldest player to attain the number one ranking in men’s doubles, following his victory at the Australian Open alongside his partner Matthew Ebden on Saturday (27).

The second seeds claimed a 7-6 (7/0), 7-5 victory over unseeded Italian pair Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori on Rod Laver Arena.

It was their maiden title as a team and Bopanna’s first in men’s doubles after 60 previous Grand Slams — a record for most attempts before winning.

The 43-year-old will become the oldest number one in men’s doubles history when the new rankings are released next week.

Bopanna’s only previous Grand Slam win was at the 2017 French Open in mixed doubles, with Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski.

It was Ebden’s second men’s doubles title after winning Wimbledon in 2022 with fellow Australian Max Purcell.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

