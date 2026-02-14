Boots launches in-store weight loss jab service across 17 UK stores

Highights

Customers can book appointments or walk in for private pharmacist consultation at participating stores.

Over 1.5 million people in UK already taking weight loss drugs through various prescription routes. Service available in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast and other major cities.

Boots has launched an in-store service allowing customers to buy weight loss injections including Mounjaro and Wegovy directly from pharmacists, making the treatments available on the high street for the first time.

The pharmacy chain has rolled out the service as a trial across 17 stores nationwide, including locations in London, Manchester and Edinburgh.

Customers can book appointments online or simply walk in during their lunch break for a private consultation with a pharmacist, who will assess their health and medical history to determine eligibility.

Weight loss medication has until now been largely available only through online prescriptions, making the in-store service a significant step towards broader accessibility.

Filling healthcare gap

Jamie Kerruish, chief healthcare officer at Boots, told The Standard "We know that people have different preferences for how they access healthcare services – some seeking online support and some wanting in-person conversations with their local practitioner."

He added "Our weight loss treatment services are for anyone whose lives are affected by obesity. For people who are overweight or living with obesity, it can be hard to lose weight through diet and exercise alone.

Weight loss treatment combined with 360 support to make lifestyle and behavioural changes, can be a powerful tool in helping people manage their weight."

Boots has previously sold Mounjaro, made by Eli Lilly, and Novo Nordisk's Wegovy through its Boots Online Doctor service.

GPs in England can prescribe Mounjaro on the NHS, but only to severely obese patients with additional health conditions. Estimates suggest more than 1.5 million people in the UK currently take weight loss drugs.

Pilot store locations

The 17 pilot locations span England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, including Nottingham Victoria Centre, Cardiff Queen Street, Edinburgh Princes Street, Belfast Donegal Place, London Liverpool Street Station, London Piccadilly Circus, Brighton North Street, Bath Southgate Centre and Leicester Fosse Park among others.

The launch of the in-store service alongside Boots' existing digital offer means customers can now access weight loss treatments either online or face-to-face, giving greater flexibility in how they manage their health.