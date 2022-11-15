Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Bolton pharmacist jailed for dangerous driving which ‘left family fearing for lives’

Amar Manzoor, 39, from Bolton, was jailed for dangerous driving and causing collision.

Amar Manzoor

By: Pramod Thomas

A pharmacist from Bolton has been jailed for dangerous driving which left a family fearing for their lives, according to reports.

Amar Manzoor, 39, of Plodder Lane, Farnworth, was handed a 10 month jail term, and must also serve a three-year driving ban when released from prison, as well as passing an extended re-test.

As he attempted to weave through traffic, Manzoor repeatedly slammed on the brakes of his BMW, forcing another driver to crash, reports said.

The incident took place when Manzoor was travelling back to his home near Bolton after his shift as a locum on October 29, 2021.

Reports said that his ‘aggressive, ignorant, stupid, and dangerous’ forced other drivers to move out of his way, and Manzoor found himself behind a BMW X5 driven by Simon Prestwich and his family.

Prestwich claimed that Manzoor continually flashed his lights, undertook him, veered left and right, and crossed lanes, thereby giving him ‘nowhere to go’.

Manzoor and Prestwich’s cars collided as a result of the pharmacist’s reckless driving and Prestwich’s car was severely damaged after hitting the central reservation.

Fortunately, a second collision was avoided as it swerved into the path of an approaching truck and was left facing north. One witness also saw him flash his lights ‘four to five times’.

Prestwich said: “The defendant’s actions caused me to crash into the back of him at motorway speed with my children and wife in the car. I feared for our lives. Both children suffer from disabilities and were extremely frightened.”

At first, Manzoor, a father-of-five, disputed that his driving was risky and claimed that others had “concocted” a story about him in order to “make him look terrible.”

On the day he was scheduled to go on trial, he subsequently admitted to a charge of reckless driving.

“Driving at speed and flashing his headlights, essentially to push his way through traffic. All parties describe Manzoor slamming on his brakes,” prosecutor Andrew Evans explained at Carlisle Crown Court last week. “There is a Russian doll of poor driving. It gets gradually more serious.”

Nigel Beeson, mitigating, told the court: “I do not seek to minimise the poor standard of driving that my client displayed.

“He wishes to express his remorse through me so it can be heard by all. I cannot do anything to reduce the seriousness of this driving and ask the court to look at the effect it will have on a number innocent children.”

Recorder Paul Hodgkinson concluded that only a prison sentence could suffice the justice of the crime.

“You were flashing your lights, no doubt considering yourself more important than other road users, and your journey more important than everyone else’s. It was persistent, it was deliberate and it was highly dangerous,” the Judge ruled.
Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
For twin World Cup-winner Adil Rashid’s family, this is time for endless enjoyment: ‘We are…
News
Watch: Rishi Sunak, Modi meet for first time at G20 Summit
HEALTH
Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study
News
Pay doesn’t reflect minority ethnic Britons’ academic success: Study
News
Rishi Sunak: Migrant deal with France will make a difference, more to do
News
Gruesome Delhi murder shocks India: Boyfriend kills live-in partner, chops of body in 35 pieces
News
I will put my name in this month’s IPL auction: Adil Rashid
News
40 per cent of Londoners could default on their rent: Poll
News
Mukesh Ambani enters race to bid for English football club Liverpool: Report
News
T20 WC: ‘Big Match Stokes’ powers England to second title win, beat Pakistan…
INDIA
At £26 billion, Tirupati Balaji temple one of India’s richest
HEALTH
Having slightly unripe bananas every day can reduce risk of cancer
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW