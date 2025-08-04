Channelbox launches BollywoodMasala to mark South Asia Heritage Month

Skip to content
 
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 04, 2025
Highlights

  • BollywoodMasala, a new channel dedicated to Bollywood content, is now live in the UK.
  • Available on Freeview channel 271, it offers short-form, Hinglish content from the Hindi film industry.
  • The launch coincides with South Asia Heritage Month, celebrating cultural storytelling and diversity.


In celebration of South Asia Heritage Month, Channelbox has launched BollywoodMasala, a high-definition entertainment channel dedicated to the Hindi film industry. Now available on Freeview channel 271, the new addition marks a vibrant expansion of South Asian content for UK viewers.

Produced by SMG Studios Pvt Ltd, part of the Satellite Media Group, BollywoodMasala airs 24/7 and focuses on fast-paced, short-format programming — including red carpet coverage, celebrity interviews, film trailers, industry gossip, and behind-the-scenes exclusives. The content is presented in a mix of Hindi and English, catering to modern, bilingual audiences.

Designed for a modern viewer

Tanya Kronfli, Head of Business Development at Channelbox, described the channel as “a fresh addition to our South Asian content line-up,” noting that BollywoodMasala is well-suited for younger audiences seeking quick, engaging updates from the world of Bollywood.

Sudeep Malhotra, Founder of Satellite Media Group and CEO of SMG Studios, added: “There’s a strong appetite among UK-based South Asian viewers for dynamic, behind-the-scenes content from the Hindi film world — and we deliver just that.”

The channel aims to provide an authentic, real-time experience of Indian cinema’s cultural pulse. The launch video was filmed in Llandudno, Wales, reflecting BollywoodMasala’s global reach and local engagement.

Part of a wider Asian content push

The channel joins a growing number of Asian networks on Channelbox, which include Zoom, BollywoodHD, and The Filipino Channel. Channelbox, a UK-based Freeview streaming platform, distributes Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels and is also available via Freely (channel 561) and mobile apps.

The addition of BollywoodMasala is part of Channelbox’s broader effort to reflect the UK’s cultural diversity and the evolving media consumption habits of diaspora communities.

Already accessible to over 400 million screens in India via platforms such as JioTV and TataPlay, BollywoodMasala’s UK launch signals a significant step in expanding the global footprint of Indian entertainment.

Where to watch

BollywoodMasala is now streaming on Freeview channel 271.

