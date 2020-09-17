Bollywood celebs wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi Happy Birthday on social media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 70th birthday today. He has been quite close to the entertainment industry, so on his birthday, many Bollywood celebs took to social media to wish the Prime Minister a very Happy Birthday.

Anil Kapoor tweeted, “Wishing our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, a very happy birthday. In everything he does, he thinks of the best interests of the nation and it’s people. Thank you for your service, now and always Modiji. #HappyBirthdayPMModi.”

Anupam Kher shared a video and captioned it as, “आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी।जन्मदिन की बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएँ!! प्रभु आपको लंबी एवं स्वास्थ्य आयु प्रदान करे!! यही मेरी भगवान से प्रार्थना है!! Happy birthday Prime Minister #NarendraModiJi. May God grant you long & healthy life!! Jai Hind !! Folded handsHibiscusFlag of India #HappyBirthdayPMModi.”

Randeep Hooda tweeted, “To the man leading India into its new self .. wishing our dear Prime Minister Modi ji a very happy Birthday.. hoping his vision is guided by sustainable development and protecting the environment legacy for the future of our country #HappyBirthdayPMModi.”

Sunny Deol posted a picture with the PM and wrote, “माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी को जन्मदिवस के शुभ अवसर पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनायें। #HappyBirthdayPMModi.”

Vivek Oberoi, who played PM Modi’s character in a biopic, posted, “हमारे देश के यशस्वी, लोकप्रिय, कर्मठ माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएँ। आप अपनी अदम्य ऊर्जा शक्ति से निरंतर देश के विकास का मार्गदर्शन करते रहें। आपके अच्छे स्वास्थ्य एवं समृद्धि की मंगल कामनाFolded hands @narendramodi @PMOIndia #HappyBirthdayPMModi #Poem.”

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday- May god bless you with good health & long life.”

Kangana Ranaut posted a video and captioned it as, “#HappyBirthdayPMModi.”

Raveena Tandon wrote on Twitter, “Man with a golden heart and a true visionary – here’s wishing our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. You inspire us everyday with your sheer humilitiy and progressive mindset, which has wonderfully put India on a global map.”