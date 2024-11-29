Bollywood brat pack: Star kids strive for stardom in a competitive industry

Young Hindi cinema stars carrying on the film legacy of famous family members

Alia Bhatt

By: Asjad Nazir

CHILDREN of famous film stars have been steadily making their way into Bollywood since the black and white era.

While some, including Raj Kapoor, Nargis, Shammi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Nutan, Kajol, Sunny Deol, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, have become huge stars, others have failed to capitalise on the golden opportunities presented to them. Many have struggled to turn a famous lineage into stardom and have been quickly forgotten.

One constant since the 1940s has been star children consistently finding doors opened for them in the industry. The past 12 years have seen a wave of these star kids entering Bollywood. While a few have established themselves, others are still striving to leave a mark.

A new batch, set to debut in 2025, is also waiting in the wings.

Eastern Eye spotlights 20 of these star kids at different stages of their careers and assesses their chances of success in a fiercely competitive industry. Some appear poised for a bright future, while others may fade away.

Alia Bhatt: Unlike most star kids of her generation, the 31-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable rise since her debut in Student of the Year (2012). Thoughtful film choices and collaborations with talented filmmakers have positioned her as Bollywood’s reigning queen. She has also ventured into Hollywood, launched multiple business ventures, including a production company, and forms one half of a power couple with actor Ranbir Kapoor. The multi-awardwinning daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan boasts a massive global fan base and has set a high bar for others to reach.

Ibrahim Ali Khan: The 23-year-old son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh has inherited his parents’ striking looks and a growing social media following. Audiences will see if he matches their acting calibre and that of his legendary grandmother Sharmila Tagore in his debut film Sarzameen, where he stars alongside Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Backed by producer Karan Johar, Ibrahim seems well-positioned for success.

Janhvi Kapoor: At 27, the daughter of late actress Sridevi has had a career marked by highs and lows, including some shelved projects. Recent films such as Mr & Mrs Mahi and Ulajh failed to make the desired impact for an actress still trying to find a firm footing in the industry. To cement her position, Janhvi needs better scripts and must avoid missteps like 2023’s Bawaal.

Ahan Shetty: The 28-year-old son of actor Suniel

Shetty made an impactful debut with Tadap in 2021. Instead of signing multiple films immediately, he has been focusing on learning his craft and building an online presence. His upcoming projects include Sanki, where he stars opposite Pooja Hegde, and the army sequel Border 2. Going forward, Ahan will need to take on more projects to establish himself in Hindi cinema. With his looks, acting skills, and physique, he has the potential to fill the void of younger leading men in Bollywood.

Ananya Panday: The actress has been inconsistent with her choices since making a

forgettable debut in the 2019 musical Student of the Year 2. Solid performances in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan have been mixed with flops such as the 2022 disaster Liger. The 25-year-old daughter of Chunky Panday has several upcoming projects that could finally help her find a footing in the film industry. Her popularity online and strong insider connections in the industry will also work in her favour in the long run.

Agastya Nanda: The grandson of Bollywood legends Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan

showed promise with his debut film The Archies. The 23-year-old will aim to establish himself with Ikkis, helmed by acclaimed director Sriram Raghavan. It speaks volumes that the filmmaker replaced more established actor Varun Dhawan with Agastya in the film. However, the newcomer will need to focus on improving his acting and choosing better projects than his debut, which was more about style than substance.

Zahan Kapoor: The grandson of Shashi Kapoor and son of actor Kunal Kapoor

made an impressive debut with the 2022 thriller Faraaz. Like many in his family, Zahan trained in theatre and hopes to use that foundation to propel himself to success. However, the 32-year-old lacks the backing of a major producer and a strong social media presence, which could work against him. To emulate his famous family members, he will need to find impactful projects, but he seems to be struggling.

Junaid Khan: The son of superstar Aamir Khan

debuted in 2024 with the period drama Maharaj, receiving positive reviews for his performance. The 31-year-old, who trained in theatre and prioritised his craft over publicity, has taken a measured approach to his career. Unlike his father, Junaid is tall and muscular, which sets him apart visually. He will next be seen in a 2025 romantic film opposite Khushi Kapoor. However, sharing his name with a famous Pakistani actor and singer may make carving out his own identity more challenging.

Suhana Khan: What the newcomer lacks in acting talent is offset by her being the

daughter of Shah Rukh Khan. The 24-year-old made a shaky debut in The Archies last year but is set to get a significant push towards stardom with her next film, King. Headlined by her globally renowned father, the film is expected to achieve huge box office success when it is released in 2025. This strong family connection, combined with a solid social media presence, will open many doors for Suhana, but she will need to focus on improving her acting skills.

Tiger Shroff: The son of Jackie Shroff has everything it takes to be a star, including

a muscular physique, great dancing skills, good looks, acting talent and a cool name. However, poor choices since his 2014 debut Heropanti have resulted in several box office failures, putting the 34-year-old in a precarious position. Tiger must choose his next projects carefully to avoid wasting his immense potential.

Rajveer Deol: Sunny Deol’s younger son made his debut in 2023 with Dono, which

failed to make any impact at the box office. His brother Karan Deol faced a similar fate after his 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas flopped. With both struggling to find a foothold in Bollywood, Rajveer may need to rely on a project involving his famous family, including grandfather Dharmendra, to revive his career.

Shanaya Kapoor: Unlike most other star kids who face the

challenge of having a superstar or highly successful parent, the 24-year-old daughter of Sanjay Kapoor doesn’t carry the same pressure. She has built a large social media following, but her Karan Johar-produced debut film Bedhadak, announced in 2022, was shelved, leaving her traumatised. Anil Kapoor’s niece will now make her debut alongside Vikrant Massey in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Despite her family connections, she will need to prove herself to establish a lasting career in Bollywood.

Khushi Kapoor: The younger daughter of late actress Sridevi debuted with The Archies in 2023. In addition to trying to emerge from the shadow of her legendary mother, the 24-year-old is also competing in the same space as her elder sister, Janhvi Kapoor. With interesting projects lined up, including a film opposite Junaid Khan. She has strong goodwill in the industry and backing from her powerful family, including her producer father Boney Kapoor.

Babil Khan: The son of late actor Irrfan Khan has taken a different route than most star kids. Despite his lineage, the 26-year-old has worked hard to land roles, often auditioning for projects. His impressive performances in Qala and The Railway Men show that he has inherited his father’s talent. Being seen more as an actor than a star will work to his advantage in the long run.

Rasha Thadani: The 19-year-old daughter of actress Raveena Tandon will make her debut in Azaad opposite Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and featuring Ajay Devgn, the romantic drama will provide a strong platform for Rasha. Her father, Anil Thadani, being a powerful movie distributor, also gives her an advantage. She has been getting a lot of attention ahead of her debut. She is also due to star in a movie headlined by superstar actor Ram Charan. Whether she has the talent to match her big connections will be revealed once her debut is released.

Pranutan Bahl: The daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter of Bollywood legend Nutan has had a stuttering start to her career. Her first two films, Notebook (2019) and Helmet (2021), failed to leave an impression. Her upcoming international romantic comedy Coco & Nut does not seem very promising either. At 31, Pranutan has goodwill in the industry, thanks to her famous lineage, but desperately needs a star-making project.

Sara Ali Khan: With a huge social media following and interest from big-name filmmakers, a lot was expected from Sara Ali Khan. After a strong start with Kedarnath and Simmba in 2018, her career derailed due to poor film choices, including the disastrous 2020 remake of Coolie No 1. The daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh has also struggled in roles that require more nuanced acting. However, her heavyweight connections and high-profile upcoming films offer the 29-year-old opportunities to revive her career.

Ishaan Khatter: The younger half-brother of Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan is also the son of respected actors Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem. After an impactful start with Beyond the Clouds (2017) and Dhadak (2018), the 28-year-old has struggled to find his footing in Bollywood. He has made a stronger mark internationally with roles in drama serials A Suitable Boy and A Perfect Couple, but he needs a hit in Bollywood to regain momentum.

Alaya F: The granddaughter of legendary actor Kabir Bedi and daughter of actress Pooja Bedi has taken a fearless approach to her career since debuting in Jawaani Jaaneman (2020). Varied roles have showcased her range, and the 27-year-old has won admirers for her confidence and girl-power image. A major box office success could finally give her the stardom her talent deserves.

Paloma Dhillon: The daughter of actress Poonam Dhillon made her debut with Dono (2023), which was backed by the renowned production house Rajshri. It failed at the box office despite her well-received performance. This poor start has made it challenging for the 28-year-old to gain momentum in Bollywood. Without a strong social media following or producers lining up to sign her, Paloma will struggle to establish a lasting career unless she finds a breakthrough project.