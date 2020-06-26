Bollywood actors who impressed us with their direction

Becoming a director is surely not an easy task. One has to have the vision to impress the critics as well as the audiences. Well, many Bollywood actors have tried their hands on direction, but while some have impressed us with their narration, some have failed to leave a mark as a director.

Today, let’s look at the list of actors who impressed us with their direction…

Aamir Khan

We have heard a lot that Aamir Khan ghost directs his films and interferes a lot in the filmmaking process. Well, of course, we don’t know if it’s true or not, but when he actually directed a film and his name came as a director in the credits, we were mighty impressed. The actor made his directorial debut with Taare Zameen Par and made a wonderful film.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn has directed two films till now, U Me Aur Hum and Shivaay. While the former failed to impress, the latter was a blockbuster at the box office. Shivaay was mounted on a very big scale and was beautifully shot and narrated.

Pooja Bhatt

In the 90s, Pooja Bhatt impressed us with her acting and then in early 2000, she turned her ways towards filmmaking. Her directorial debut was John Abraham and Udita Goswami starrer Paap. Though the film did an average business at the box office, Bhatt received a lot of praise for her direction. After Paap, she has directed films like Holiday, Dhokha, Kajraare, and Jism 2.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut’s directorial debut Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi faced a lot of controversies. But we cannot ignore that apart from giving a fantastic performance as a lead, she also narrated the film very well.

Nandita Das

Nandita Das is undoubtedly one of the best actresses we have in the industry. But well, she is also a fantastic director. Das has directed two films till date, Firaaq, and Manto. The former had won many awards at multiple film festivals.

Konkona Sen Sharma

Well, we must say that our female leads are much more talented when it comes to direction. After Nandita Das, we have Konkona Sen Sharma on the list. She made her directorial debut with 2017 release A Death in the Gunj and went on to win Filmfare Award for Best Debut Director.