Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook are social media platforms through which the actors try to stay connected with their fans. Mostly all the Bollywood stars are active on social media and keep on posting pictures, videos, and a lot of things about their day-to-day life.

However, there are some celebs who have kept themselves away from social media. So, today, let’s look at the list of Bollywood actors who are not on social media…

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji has been in the industry for the past 24 years and has proved her mettle as an actress and a star. While mostly all her contemporaries are quite active on Twitter and Instagram, Rani has kept herself away from social media. Well, her fans hope that maybe someday the actress will make her social media debut.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is surely the only actor of this generation who is not on any social media platform. While his father Rishi Kapoor was quite active on Twitter, his mother Neetu Kapoor is surely one of the most active celebs on Instagram. We wonder if ever Ranbir will come on social media. Well, maybe his girlfriend Alia Bhatt can inspire him to do so.

Saif Ali Khan

A couple of months ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut and of course, she is super active on it right now. But well, Saif Ali Khan has still maintained a distance from social media. The actor is not on any social media platforms, but nowadays we get to see a lot of pictures of him on his wife’s Instagram account.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut’s team is very active on social media and she connects with her fans through that account. However, Kangana personally is not there on any social media platform. We are sure it will be great to have her on one of the social media platforms.

Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan’s contemporaries like Hema Malini and Neetu Kapoor are quite active on social media and the whole Bachchan family is there on Instagram and Twitter. But it is only Jaya Bachchan who is not on any of the social media platforms. It will surely be amazing if she joins Twitter.