Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Bodhana, 10, makes history as the youngest woman chess international master

First learned chess during the Covid-19 lockdown at age five

Bodhana

The International Chess Federation confirmed that Bodhana beat 60-year-old Grandmaster Peter Wells

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 14, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Harrow’s Bodhana Sivanandan becomes the youngest ever to earn the woman international master title.
  • Defeated a chess grandmaster at the 2025 British Chess Championship aged 10 years, 5 months, 3 days.
  • First learned chess during the Covid-19 lockdown at age five.
  • Selected for England Women’s Team at the 2024 Chess Olympiad in Hungary.


 A 10-year-old chess prodigy from north-west London has made history by becoming the youngest person to achieve the woman international master (WIM) title. Bodhana Sivanandan from Harrow also became the youngest female player to defeat a grandmaster, achieving the feat at the 2025 British Chess Championship earlier this month.

Record-breaking win

The International Chess Federation confirmed that Bodhana beat 60-year-old Grandmaster Peter Wells in the final round of the championships in Liverpool. At 10 years, five months and three days old, she surpassed the previous record set in 2019 by American Carissa Yip, who was 10 years, 11 months and 20 days.

Grandmaster is the highest possible chess title, held for life, while the WIM title is the second-highest title awarded exclusively to women, behind woman grandmaster.

Rapid rise in the game

Bodhana began playing chess at the age of five during the Covid-19 lockdown. She discovered a chessboard among toys and books given to her family by a friend of her father, and her interest in the pieces led her to learn the game instead of using them as toys.

In 2024, she was selected for the England Women’s Team at the Chess Olympiad in Hungary, believed to be the youngest person ever to represent England internationally in any sport.

Family and support

Her father, Siva, an engineering graduate, said there was no history of chess ability in the family. “Nobody at all” in their extended family had played competitively. He expressed hope that Bodhana would continue to enjoy the game and perform well.

Future ambitions

Bodhana has set her sights on becoming a grandmaster and says chess makes her feel “good” and helps with skills like maths and calculation.

International chess master Malcolm Pein, who runs a charity introducing the game to hundreds of thousands of state school children, described her as “composed, modest and brilliant”, predicting she could become women’s world champion — or even overall world champion — in the future.

chess grandmasterchess olympiadnorthwest londonliverpoolsportschess

Related News

What esports and football have in common
Sports

What esports and football have in common

Woakes eyes rehab over surgery for Ashes return
Cricket

Woakes eyes rehab over surgery for Ashes return

'Sexism, transphobia and faith abuse rise in UK football'
Football

'Sexism, transphobia and faith abuse rise in UK football'

Siraj breaks into top 15 after heroics in England series finale
Cricket

Siraj breaks into top 15 after heroics in England series finale

More For You

Seales

Jayden Seales (R) of West Indies celebrates the dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan during the 3rd and final ODI at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 12, 2025.

Getty

Pakistan lose 3rd ODI by 202 runs as West Indies clinch series

FAST bowler Jayden Seales took six wickets as West Indies beat Pakistan by 202 runs in the third and deciding one-day international in Trinidad on Tuesday.

Pakistan, chasing 295 to win, were all out for 92 in 19 overs. Seales took 6-18, removing the top order early and later returning to dismiss the tail.

Keep ReadingShow less
Monica Seles

Seles first began noticing symptoms around five years ago

Getty Images

Tennis champion Monica Seles reveals living with myasthenia gravis

Highlights:

  • Nine-time Grand Slam winner Monica Seles diagnosed with myasthenia gravis three years ago
  • The 51-year-old revealed her condition ahead of this month’s US Open to raise awareness
  • Disease causes muscle weakness and has no known cure

Former world number one Monica Seles has revealed she was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, a rare neuromuscular autoimmune disease, three years ago. The 51-year-old, who won nine Grand Slam singles titles, went public ahead of the US Open to raise awareness of the condition, which causes muscle weakness and can affect multiple parts of the body.

Symptoms and diagnosis

Seles first began noticing symptoms around five years ago when she experienced double vision and struggled with coordination. “I would be playing [tennis] with some kids or family members, and I would miss a ball. I was like, ‘Yeah, I see two balls,’” she told the Associated Press. These symptoms eventually led to her diagnosis, which took time for her to come to terms with.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodríguez

The engagement post has been met with congratulations from high-profile figures

Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo to marry Georgina Rodríguez after 9 years together

Highlights:

  • Georgina Rodríguez confirms engagement to Cristiano Ronaldo on social media.
  • Couple have been together for nine years, first meeting in Madrid.
  • Rodríguez has helped raise Ronaldo’s five children, including their daughter Bella.
  • Announcement attracts congratulatory messages from celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez confirm engagement

Cristiano Ronaldo is engaged to his long-term partner, Georgina Rodríguez.

Rodríguez announced the news on social media, sharing a photograph of a large engagement ring with the caption, in Spanish: “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.” No further details have been released. Ronaldo, the most-followed individual on Instagram, has yet to make a public statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
PAK vs WI

Hasan Ali (L) of Pakistan walks off the field while Justin Greaves (C) and Roston Chase (R) of West Indies celebrate winning the second ODI in Tarouba, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago on August 10, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Pakistan set for ODI decider after West Indies level series

PAKISTAN will head into a series decider after West Indies beat them by five wickets in the second one-day international on Sunday in Tarouba to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Roston Chase scored 49 and Justin Greaves remained unbeaten on 26 in a rain-shortened match.

Keep ReadingShow less
Haider Ali

Ali has played 35 Twenty20 internationals for Pakistan since his debut in 2020 and has also appeared in two one-day internationals. (Photo: Getty Images)

Pakistan’s Haider Ali under UK police investigation in alleged rape case

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Ali has been provisionally suspended during the investigation.

PAKISTAN batsman Haider Ali is under investigation by Greater Manchester Police after being arrested during the Pakistan A team’s tour of England, officials said on Thursday.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us