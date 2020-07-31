Bobby Deol to mark his OTT debut with Prakash Jha’s Aashram

Bobby Deol, who was last seen in the superhit multi-starrer Housefull 4 (2019) with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda, is the latest actor from the tinsel town of Bollywood, who is set to take a plunge into the digital world.

Yes, you read that absolutely right! Bobby is gearing up to make his OTT debut with an upcoming web series, titled Aashram. Directed by well-known filmmaker Prakash Jha, the web series is slated for its digital premiere on August 28 on MX Player.

The 51-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle to share the premiere date and first-look teaser of the web series. “Here is the first look of Aashram. I am looking forward to seeing it together with you all on August 28, 2020, only on MX Player,” Deol wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Fans are really excited to know that Bobby Deol is also making his debut on OTT with Aashram. Bollywood actors like Abhishek Bachchan and Sushmita Sen have also made their OTT debuts recently and both received great response for their performances in their respective shows.

The additional cast of Aashram includes Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, and Adhyayan Suman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol) on Jul 15, 2020 at 9:46pm PDT

In addition to Aashram, Bobby Deol is also awaiting the release of his much-awaited Netflix film Class of 83, produced by Shah Rukh Khan under his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. On Friday, it was announced that the film will hit Netflix next month. Class of 83 is directed by Atul Sabharwal.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.