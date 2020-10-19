Bobby Deol is keen to reteam with Preity Zinta

While most of the people across the globe would like to erase 2020 from their memory because of how the Coronavirus pandemic has been wreaking havoc on them, the year has turned out to be quite favourable for Bollywood star Bobby Deol.







The actor recently made his digital debut with Red Chillies Entertainment’s Class of 83. The film, which premiered on streaming media giant Netflix, amassed good response from audiences and critics alike. Critics showered praises on the actor for his restrained performance in the film.

After the success of Class of 83, Deol was seen in well-known filmmaker Prakash Jha’s web-show Aashram, which turned out to be a runaway success in India. The actor is currently waiting for the second season of the successful show.

Bobby Deol, who made his acting debut with the superhit film Barsaat (1995), recently completed 25 years in Bollywood. On the occasion, the actor expressed his desire to reteam with his good friend and former co-star Preity Zinta again.







“I would love to work with Preity. She is more of a friend and not just a co-actor. She has amazing energy and charm. I wish I get a chance to do something that suits our age, and I am sure we will get that opportunity in the future,” the actor told a newswire.

Deol and Zinta have previously worked together in such notable films as Soldier (1998), Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007), and Heroes (2008). We hope to see them sizzle the silver screen together soon.

The second season of Aashram is set to premiere on 11th November, 2020, only on MX Player.







