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Blue Origin reuses New Glenn booster for first time closing gap with SpaceX

NASA's Artemis moon missions now hinge on rockets from both rival space billionaires

Blue Origin New Glenn

The rocket made its debut launch in January last year and successfully landed its booster on its second mission in November last year

Blue Origin
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseApr 20, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
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Highlights

  • Blue Origin reused a New Glenn rocket booster for the first time on Sunday.
  • NASA has pushed Artemis moon landing back to 2028, relying on Musk or Bezos hardware.
  • Blue Origin selected for lunar lander on two separate Artemis missions.
Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin successfully landed a previously flown New Glenn rocket booster for the first time on Sunday, marking a significant moment in the long-running space rivalry between the Amazon founder and Elon Musk.
The 322ft heavy rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 7.25am local time before its booster, nicknamed "Never Tell Me The Odds," touched down on a floating platform in the Atlantic Ocean roughly ten minutes after launch.

The achievement puts Blue Origin meaningfully closer to SpaceX, which pioneered the practice of reusing rocket boosters and has recycled its Falcon 9 hardware across hundreds of missions over the past decade.

Musk has repeatedly accused Bezos of copying SpaceX's approach, though Blue Origin maintains its New Glenn rocket is a distinct machine.

At 322ft tall, New Glenn is considerably larger than Falcon 9 and is capable of carrying heavier payloads into orbit.

Blue Origin was founded by Bezos in 2000 and has been entirely funded by the former Amazon chief. The company began developing New Glenn more than a decade ago.

The rocket made its debut launch in January last year, and successfully landed its booster on its second mission in November last year.

Sunday's flight was the first to recover a booster that had already flown once before, a milestone the company has been working towards since the programme began.

Moon missions at stake

The rivalry between the two men now has direct consequences for NASA's Artemis programme. The American space agency has pushed back its crewed lunar landing to 2028 as part of the Artemis IV mission.

That flight will depend on either Musk's Starship system or Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander to bring astronauts to the surface of the Moon for the first time since 1972.

NASA has also selected Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket to carry the lunar landing system for Artemis V, the second planned crewed moon landing, also expected in late 2028.

Blue Origin has therefore been chosen for two separate Artemis missions, giving Bezos a significant role in shaping America's return to the Moon.

SpaceX, meanwhile, continues to develop Starship, its fully reusable superheavy rocket standing at 400ft tall.

The vehicle is intended to be the most capable rocket ever built and is central to NASA's long-term lunar ambitions.

SpaceX memorably caught a returning Starship booster in mid-air during a test flight in October 2024, but the programme has since encountered a series of delays.

jeff bezoselon muskspace xnasaartemismoon landingblue origin

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