Black Adam: Rotten Tomatoes score for Dwayne Johnson starrer is one of the DCEU’s lowest to date

With critic reviews being not so good, it is going to be word-of-mouth that makes or breaks this big-budget film.

By: Mohnish Singh

Ahead of the premiere of the much-anticipated DCEU film Black Adam later this week, the first reviews from the film have emerged online and things do not look very favourable for Dwayne Johnson’s latest offering. The film has been certified rotten on Rotten Tomatoes at 54%.

This is indeed not a good sign for the high-profile film. It started with a 47 percent critics score and has now risen to 54 percent. The score appears to be still fluctuating between 47 percent and an even 54 percent. In either case, however, this score places Black Adam among the weakest films in the DCEU since 2017’s theatrical cut of Justice League, which garnered a 32% approval rating.

Currently, Black Adam’s Rotten Tomatoes score is higher than that of only three other DCEU projects –Justice League (39 percent), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (29 percent), and Suicide Squad (26 percent).

Take a look at the Rotten Tomatoes’ scores for the DCEU films:

James Gunn’s Peacemaker series is at 94%.

The Suicide Squad is at 90%.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is at 71%.

Wonder Woman 1984 is at 58%.

Birds of Prey is at 79%.

Shazam! at 90%.

Aquaman at 65%.

Justice League at 39%.

Wonder Woman at 93%.

Suicide Squad at 26%.

Batman vs. Superman at 29%.

Man of Steel at 56%.

Black Adam is also the lowest-rated Dwayne Johnson film since 2021’s Red Notice.

Black Adam is set to land in cinemas this coming Friday, Oct. 21. In addition to Johnson, the film stars Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. With critic reviews being not so good, it is going to be word-of-mouth that makes or breaks the big-budget film.

