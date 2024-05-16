Birthday Special: Dive into Vicky Kaushal’s best films on ZEE5 Global

On Kaushal’s special day, let’s explore four of his best titles available on ZEE5 Global.

Sam Bahadur Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

As Vicky Kaushal celebrates his 36th birthday today on May 16, it is essential to acknowledge his incredible journey in cinema. Rising to mainstream fame with his standout performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky broke stereotypes and showcased his versatility. Now, with his latest release, Sam Bahadur, which has already broken records on ZEE5 Global, Vicky continues to push boundaries and engage audiences worldwide. On his special day, let’s explore four of his best titles available on ZEE5 Global.

Sam Bahadur

Witness the exemplary story of Sam Manekshaw, who led a new India through 3 major wars until 1971 and became the 1st-ever Indian Army officer to get promoted to the rank of India’s 1st field marshal. Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of the legendary Sam Manekshaw in this highly anticipated biopic was spot-on, earning him acclaim for his exceptional performance.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

The movie revolves around the surgical strike executed by the Indian Army on suspected militants who attacked an army base in Uri, Jammu, and Kashmir, in 2016. Vicky Kaushal shines as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, leading a daring operation against militants in Uri. His portrayal of courage and determination earned him widespread acclaim and solidified his position as one of Bollywood’s most promising talents.

Manmarziyaan

Manmarziyaan is a Hindi romantic movie starring Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vicky Kaushal. Set in Amritsar, the movie is a love triangle. Rumi and Vicky, who are in love, are caught by Rumi’s parents and pressured to get married. However, Vicky is unwilling to commit. A frustrated Rumi agrees to an arranged marriage with Robbie. What ensues is a muddled love triangle. Who will Rumi finally choose? Vicky Kaushal’s charming and layered portrayal adds depth to the film, making it a must-watch for fans of heartfelt storytelling.

Raman Raghav 2.0

Explore Vicky Kaushal’s darker side in this psychological thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap. Playing the role of a cop on the hunt for a deranged serial killer, Vicky delivers a haunting performance that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Ramanna, a serial killer, takes interest in Raghavan, a cop with drug addiction. Ramanna sees Raghavan committing two murders. Despite repeated attempts, police fail to nab Ramanna. Later, he confronts Raghavan and makes him realise how they both are similar and complete each other.