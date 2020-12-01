Birthday Special: Top 5 songs of Udit Narayan from the 90s

Murtuza Iqbal







Udit Narayan is one of the most famous singers in the Hindi film industry. In the 90s and early 2000, he ruled with his melodious voice. He has won three National Awards and five Filmfare awards.

Today, on the singer’s 65th birthday, let’s look at the list of the top five songs of Udit Narayan from the 90s…

Pehla Nasha







Pehla Nasha from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar was composed by Jatin-Lalit and sung by Udit Nayaran and Sadhana Sargam. It is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful romantic tracks made in Bollywood.

Jaadu Teri Nazar







We can’t forget the line ‘Tu haan kar ya na kar, tu hain meri Kiran’ from the song Jaadu Teri Nazar. Udit Narayan’s voice was perfect in the song, and though the whole song was picturised on Juhi Chawla, the singer’s voice in the background surely did wonders for the song.

Mehandi Lagake Rakhna







At every Indian wedding, we hear the song Mehandi Lagake Rakhna from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The song was composed by Jatin-Lalit and sung by Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar. While Narayan is mainly known for soulful-romantic tracks, his voice suited this dance number and he won the Best Male Playback Singer award at Filmfare Awards.

Ghar Se Nikalte Hi

Well, one song that surely deserves to be on the list is Ghar Se Nikalte Hi from the movie Papa Kehte Hain. It is undoubtedly one of the best songs sung by Udit Narayan. The soulful music and melodious voice of Narayan surely touched the right chords of the hearts.

Tum Paas Aaye

Last but not the least; we have Tum Paas Aaye from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai on the list. The romantic track was a duet by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, and their voices surely took to the song a notch higher.





