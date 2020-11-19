Birthday Special: Top 5 songs of Sushmita Sen

Murtuza Iqbal







Sushmita Sen made India proud when she became Miss Universe in 1994. The actress then decided to step into Bollywood and featured in many successful films like Biwi No.1, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, and others.

While of course, Sushmita has proved her mettle as an actress, she is also known for her amazing dance moves. Today on her 45th birthday, let’s look at the list of top five songs of the actress…

Main Kudi Anjaani Hoon







Let’s start the list with Main Kudi Anjaani Hoon from Zor. It was Sushmita’s second Bollywood film, but she impressed everyone with her dance moves in the track, and also her expressions were just perfect in it.

Dilbar







This generation would surely remember Dilbar as a song featuring Nora Fatehi, but the 90s kids will always remember Dilbar as Sushmita Sen’s song. Sen looked stunning in the song, and her dance moves were simply amazing in it.

Mehboob Mere







Khalid Mohamed’s Fiza is remembered for a lot of reasons, and one of them is the song Mehboob Mere featuring Sushmita Sen. The song was surely one of the highlights of the movie, and Sen’s outfits were amazing in the track. The hook step of the song had become quite famous.

Chilman Uthegi Nahin

Dancing on a mujra song is surely not an easy task. An actress has to not just get the dance steps right, but she also has to give perfect expressions. While most of the songs of Sushmita Sen are remembered for her amazing dance moves, Chilman Uthegi Nahin from Kisna was all about her expressions, especially her eye expressions, they were wow in it.

Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal

Last on the list we have Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal from Main Hoon Na. Sushmita looked stunning in the song and her thumkas surely stole our hearts. Didn’t we all wish to have a teacher like her in our college?





