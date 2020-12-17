Birthday Special: Top 5 action films of John Abraham

Murtuza Iqbal







John Abraham has been in the industry for the past 17 years. The actor started his Bollywood journey with Jism which was an erotic-thriller. He later starred in a few romantic and erotic films, but more than those films, John is known for his action movies.

Today, John celebrates his 48th birthday, so let’s look at the list of the actor’s top five action films…

Dhoom







We have to start the list with Dhoom, John’s first action-thriller. The action in the film was not the usual one that we get to see in Bollywood films. It was more in a classy zone, and John portrayed the negative role quite well.

Force







With the 2011 release Force, John entered the mass territory. It was a massy-action film and had some really good action sequences. We can’t forget the scene where John actually picked up a bike.

Rocky Handsome







2016 release Rocky Handsome failed to make a mark at the box office. But, it is undoubtedly one of the best action films of John Abraham. The action in the film was of an international level and it was something new for Indian audiences.

Dishoom

While most of the action films attract the masses, Dishoom was a movie that attracted the masses as well as the classes. John’s muscles surely stole the show in the film.

Satyameva Jayate

Last on the list we have Satyameva Jayate. The John Abraham starrer was a perfect masala entertainer with some dialogue-baazi and amazing action sequences. Now, a sequel to the film is in the making and we surely have high expectations from it.






