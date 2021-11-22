Website Logo
  Monday, November 22, 2021
Birthday Special: 5 upcoming films of Kartik Aaryan moviegoers are excited for

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy garnering praises for his amazing performance in the movie Dhamaka which started streaming on Netflix on 19th November 2021. While we have mainly watched him in romantic-comedies, with Dhamaka he proved his versatility as an actor.

Today (22), Aaryan celebrates his 31st birthday, so let’s look at the list of five upcoming films of the actor moviegoers are excited for…

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a perfect horror-comedy. We surely have high expectations from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as it is being directed by Anees Bazmee, and stars Aaryan along with Tabu and Kiara Advani. The movie is slated to release on 25th March 2022.

Freddy

Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy is said to be a thriller. Aaryan has already wrapped up the shooting of the film. It also stars Alaya F in the lead role, and moviegoers are excited to watch this fresh pairing on the big screen.

Shehzada

Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu) was a blockbuster at the box office. Now, a Hindi remake of the film is being made with Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The movie is in production right now, and it also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. It will hit the big screens on 4th November 2022.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s next

A few months ago, it was announced that Aaryan will be seen in a love story titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha which will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures. However, later the makers decided to change the title of the film. The new title is not yet announced, but moviegoers are excited for this film.

Captain India

Last on the list we have Captain India which will be directed by Hansal Mehta. The filmmaker is known for making some amazing movies, and getting the best out of his actors. So, we can expect a fantastic performance from Aaryan in the film.

