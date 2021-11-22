Birthday Special: 5 upcoming films of Kartik Aaryan moviegoers are excited for

By: Murtuza Nullwala
Kartik Aaryan is currently busy garnering praises for his amazing performance in the movie Dhamaka which started streaming on Netflix on 19th November 2021. While we have mainly watched him in romantic-comedies, with Dhamaka he proved his versatility as an actor.
Today (22), Aaryan celebrates his 31st birthday, so let’s look at the list of five upcoming films of the actor moviegoers are excited for…
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
शुभारंभ! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 🙏🏻 💀🔥 @advani_kiara 🤫🎬
@BazmeeAnees @itsBhushanKumar @MuradKhetani pic.twitter.com/oTPnwJef9c
— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) October 9, 2019
2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a perfect horror-comedy. We surely have high expectations from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as it is being directed by Anees Bazmee, and stars Aaryan along with Tabu and Kiara Advani. The movie is slated to release on 25th March 2022.
Freddy
Its a Wrap !! 🎬
A character that will always stay like a shadow with me 🖤#Freddy will see you at the theatres 🐢@AlayaF___ #Shashankaghosh @ektarkapoor @jayshewakramani #ShobhaKapoor @DoP_Bose @ipritamofficial @aseem_arora #parveezshaikh @RuchikaaKapoor @gauravbose_TVW pic.twitter.com/mSN9dWuuBa
— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) September 30, 2021
Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy is said to be a thriller. Aaryan has already wrapped up the shooting of the film. It also stars Alaya F in the lead role, and moviegoers are excited to watch this fresh pairing on the big screen.
Shehzada
Gear up for a family action packed musical, #Shehzada. In cinemas 4th November 2022.
Directed by #RohitDhawan.@TheAaryanKartik @kritisanon @ipritamoffical @SirPareshRawal @mkoirala @RonitBoseRoy @SachinSKhedkar #AnkurRathee pic.twitter.com/6Hm2hJAlcP
— T-Series (@TSeries) October 13, 2021
Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu) was a blockbuster at the box office. Now, a Hindi remake of the film is being made with Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The movie is in production right now, and it also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. It will hit the big screens on 4th November 2022.
Sajid Nadiadwala’s next
#SajidNadiadwala brings to you the musical love saga, #SatyanarayanKiKatha, in collaboration with @namahpictures , starring @TheAaryanKartik directed by the award winning director, @sameervidwans.@WardaNadiadwala @shareenmantri @kishor_arora #KaranShrikantSharma #SNKK pic.twitter.com/I510PqIcze
— Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) June 23, 2021
A few months ago, it was announced that Aaryan will be seen in a love story titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha which will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures. However, later the makers decided to change the title of the film. The new title is not yet announced, but moviegoers are excited for this film.
Captain India
When a man goes beyond the call of duty 🇮🇳
With great pride and honour, we bring to you #CaptainIndia 🧑🏻✈️@mehtahansal sir 🙏🏻@RSVPMovies @bawejastudios @RonnieScrewvala #HarmanBaweja @soniakanwar22 @VickyBahri @sanchit421 @SanchitPD @karanmukeshvyas pic.twitter.com/Blkcqh35IX
— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) July 23, 2021
Last on the list we have Captain India which will be directed by Hansal Mehta. The filmmaker is known for making some amazing movies, and getting the best out of his actors. So, we can expect a fantastic performance from Aaryan in the film.