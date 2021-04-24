Trending Now

Birthday Special: 5 songs in which Varun Dhawan showcased his amazing dance moves


Varun Dhawan (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)
Varun Dhawan (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal

Varun Dhawan has proved his mettle as a star and has been a part of many successful films. With movies like Badlapur, October, Sui Dhaaga, and others he has also proved that he is a talented actor.

However, apart from his performances, Varun is also known for his dance moves. So, today as he celebrates his 34th birthday, let’s look at the list of top five songs of the actor…

Disco Deewane

Student Of The Year was Varun’s first film and in the movie, he showcased his dancing talent in the song Disco Deewane. While the track also featured Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, Varun stole the show.

Saturday Saturday

In the song Saturday Saturday from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Varun Dhawan looked damn hot and danced fantastically in it. He got the perfect swag in the dance moves that suited the beats.

Chunar

In ABCD 2, there were many songs in which Varun danced amazingly, but Chunar surely stands out. The song wasn’t a chartbuster, but the way Varun danced on it, left everyone speechless.

Tamma Tamma Again

Not many recreated songs impress us, but the recreated version of Tamma Tamma was liked by one and all. One of the reasons people loved the track was because of the fantastic dance moves that Varun and Alia showcased in it. Varun got the perfect massy element in the song.

First Class

Last on the list we have First Class from Kalank. The movie didn’t do well at the box office and neither impressed the critics, but the song First Class became a chartbuster, and Varun’s perfect Bollywood dance moves were loved by one and all. The hook step of the song had become a rage.











Most Popular

India's Covid-19 surge and the new variant: what we know

India's daily Covid death toll hits new record as shortages bite

Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India set to premiere on August 15

Woman representation on the boards of Indian companies in UK more than doubled: report

Birthday Special: 5 songs in which Varun Dhawan showcased his amazing dance moves



>

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×