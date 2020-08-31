Birthday Special: 5 films of Rajkummar Rao that prove he is one of the most versatile actors we have in Bollywood

Rajkummar Rao started his career with the 2010 release Love Sex Aur Dhokha and then there was no looking back for him. In these 10 years, he has been a part of many films and proved his mettle as an actor and also as a bankable star.

Today, on his 36th birthday let’s look at the list of five films that prove he is one of the most versatile actors in the industry.

Kai Po Che

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YKcmMmJlKNk" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

In the 2013 release Kai Po Che, Rajkummar Rao played the role of a simple Gujarati guy named Govind Patel who is very business-minded. The movie also features Sushant Singh Rajput and Amit Sadh, but Rao’s performance stood out.

Shahid

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XiQXmIn7qbI" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

In the same year, Rao starred in Shahid which was a biopic on lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi. The movie got a great response from critics, and Rajkummar Rao went on to win National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in it.

Bareilly Ki Barfi

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ds2JXPKZB6s" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Rajkummar Rao surprised one and all with his performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi. His comic timing was perfect and moviegoers loved it. Rao won Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the movie.

Stree

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gzeaGcLLl_A" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Stree is one of the biggest hits of Rajkummar Rao’s career. The film was a horror-comedy and Rao’s performance was surely one of the highlights of the movie. We simply can’t wait for the sequel of Stree.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pKcamCgBvMo" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

In Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Rajkummar Rao played a proper lover boy character in the film. His simplicity surely stole our hearts and though the film didn’t do well at the box office, it had received a thumbs up from the critics.