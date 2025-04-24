Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

NHS doctor Kishan Bodalia, who rose to fame as DJ, to appear in new ITV game show Genius Game

The reality series, which aims to bring together some of the UK’s brightest minds

NHS doctor who became a DJ to compete in ITV

Genius Game, based on the popular South Korean format, is available on ITV and ITVX

Instagram/ bodaliadj/ Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 24, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Dr Kishan Bodalia, a Birmingham-based NHS doctor who rose to fame during the Covid-19 pandemic by performing DJ sets in his scrubs, is set to appear in ITV’s new primetime game show, Genius Game, hosted by David Tennant.

The reality series, which aims to bring together some of the UK’s brightest minds, will see contestants compete in a high-stakes mix of wit, social strategy, and psychological gameplay. Dr Bodalia, who became a social media sensation with his uplifting “NHSessions” DJ performances, will tackle the ultimate test of brains and strategy in the series.

Speaking about the opportunity, Dr Bodalia said: “As someone who’s always been fascinated by people, psychology, and a bit of healthy competition, Genius Game felt like the perfect challenge. It’s a wild mix of brains, bluffing, and building alliances — and being part of the first-ever UK series is an honour.”

Originally from the West Midlands, Dr Bodalia studied medicine at the University of Birmingham. He initially captured the public’s attention with his DJ sets, which became a symbol of resilience and positivity during the lockdown. His performances, streamed on social media under the name “NHSessions,” offered a creative outlet for many and helped lift spirits during the difficult times.

Since then, Dr Bodalia has continued to grow in popularity as a DJ, performing alongside big names like Fatboy Slim on his UK arena tour, playing in Ibiza, and supporting acts such as Rudimental and Example. He also performed for over 500,000 spectators at the New Year’s Day Parade in London and opened the Camp Bestival main stage for Becky Hill.

In addition to his music career, Dr Bodalia remains committed to public health. He continues to champion campaigns aimed at raising awareness about youth vaping and mental health issues, using his platform to support young people’s well-being.

Genius Game, based on the popular South Korean format, is available on ITV and ITVX. As the show prepares to air, fans of both Dr Bodalia and David Tennant can expect an exciting and unpredictable series that tests not only intelligence but also the ability to navigate complex social dynamics.

covid19 pandemicdavid tennantdr kishan bodaliaibizaitvs new primetimeitvxlondonsouth korean formatuk arena touruks brightest mindswest midlandsbirmingham nhs doctor

Related News

Harvey Weinstein
Entertainment

Harvey Weinstein's retrial begins with accusations of 'psychological hold' on victims

Air India eyes Boeing jets rejected by Chinese airlines: report
Business

Air India eyes Boeing jets rejected by Chinese airlines: report

Sari Exhibition
UK Events

Sari Revamped: A Modern Celebration

More For You

Hayden Christensen confirms return as Anakin Skywalker in 'Ahsoka' season 2

Hayden Christensen speaking at an event

Getty Images

Hayden Christensen confirms return as Anakin Skywalker in 'Ahsoka' season 2

After much speculation, Hayden Christensen has confirmed he’s returning as Anakin Skywalker in the second season of Ahsoka. The actor made the announcement during the Star Wars Celebration event in Tokyo, sharing his enthusiasm about revisiting a version of Anakin that fans haven’t fully explored in live-action, the Clone Wars-era Jedi, before his fall to the dark side.

Christensen said that bringing this version of Anakin to life has long been something he and Star Wars creator George Lucas had hoped to explore on screen. The new season, which starts filming next week, will give fans a deeper look at that chapter of the character's life, though details about his exact role remain under wraps.

Keep ReadingShow less
Manas Shah on his acting journey, challenges, and Gujarati cinema

Manas Shah

Manas Shah on his acting journey, challenges, and Gujarati cinema

A NATURAL flair for performance propelled Manas Shah from a talent contest to becoming an in-demand actor.

His diverse roles have ranged from TV dramas like Yeh Hai Chahatein to leading roles in Gujarati films. Originally from Ahmedabad and now based in Mumbai, the versatile performer recently joined the popular serial Tulsi – Hamari Badi Sayani, which has been drawing audiences since its premiere on the Dangal TV channel in 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Nisha Katona’s Home Kitchen' on ITV1 serves up comfort, good food and family stories

Nisha Katona brings warmth and authenticity to TV with Nisha Katona’s Home Kitchen, sharing family recipes and local flavours from her own kitchen.


Instagram/nishakatonashomekitchen

'Nisha Katona’s Home Kitchen' on ITV1 serves up comfort, good food and family stories

Nisha Katona, the beloved British-Indian chef, restaurateur, and former barrister, is bringing warmth and authenticity to TV screens with her latest series, Nisha Katona’s Home Kitchen, airing on ITV1. Known for her no-fuss, flavour-packed, and accessible approach to cooking, Katona invites viewers into her Wirral farmstead, bringing a fresh, down-to-earth vibe compared to the polished studio sets of traditional cooking shows.

The series, which debuted on February 8, 2025, is a cosy hug of family, local produce, and the joy of home cooking. Filmed in her own kitchen, the show captures the chaos and charm of Katona’s daily life, complete with interruptions from her two-legged and four-legged family members. From her three dogs to her alpacas, the series is as much about her love for animals as it is about food.



Each episode features recipes inspired by her Indian heritage and her husband Zoltan’s Hungarian roots, such as chicken dhansak and rakott kel, a layered cabbage dish with paprika pork mince. What makes Nisha Katona’s Home Kitchen stand out is how real it feels—no gimmicks, just good food, family, and genuine moments.

Katona, a former child protection barrister turned culinary icon, focuses on simplicity and practicality, using ingredients readily available in most kitchens. Her mission is to demystify cooking, making it approachable for everyone. “I’ve dedicated my life to making delicious food easily achievable,” she shared ahead of the premiere.

The show also brings out Katona’s commitment to local communities. She sources produce from nearby suppliers and her own garden, sharing the best of the Wirral region. A special segment features Andy Burgess, a local wood sculptor, who carves one of her beloved animals as a tribute to her love for nature.

Katona’s journey from barrister to TV chef is a true example of what happens when you follow your passion and pour your heart into what you love. With 25 Mowgli Street Food restaurants across the UK and a growing TV presence, she keeps inspiring home cooks and food lovers everywhere. Nisha Katona’s Home Kitchen is a warm, feel-good celebration of family, community, and the joy of good food.

Catch Nisha Katona’s Home Kitchen on ITV1 and step into her world, where good food, family, and heartfelt stories come together in every dish.

Keep ReadingShow less
Manasvi Vashist: Bringing the right TV Beats

Manasvi Vashist

Manasvi Vashist: Bringing the right TV Beats

Eastern Eye

TALENTED TV star Manasvi Vashist has won over audiences with his memorable performances in popular drama serials like Imlie and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

In 2024, he joined the cast of the hit series Campus Beats, now in its fourth season and a fan favourite. With over a million Instagram followers, the Indian actor is excited about taking on more challenges in the future.

Keep ReadingShow less
Srikant Dwivedi: Embodying divinity on TV with 'Shiv Shakti' and 'Lakshmi Narayan'

Srikant Dwivedi

Srikant Dwivedi: Embodying divinity on TV with 'Shiv Shakti' and 'Lakshmi Narayan'

TALENTED actor Srikant Dwivedi made a remarkable impact playing Lord Vishnu in the hit drama Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav. His stellar performance earned him the lead role in the spin-off mythological series Lakshmi NarayanSukh Samarthya Santulan, which aired to great acclaim throughout 2024.

Portraying such a challenging role in different forms in both shows has not only endeared him to audiences but also showcased his versatility as an actor. Srikant feels blessed to have had the opportunity to play such a significant role and believes it has helped him evolve as an actor.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc