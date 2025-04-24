NHS doctor Kishan Bodalia, who rose to fame as DJ, to appear in new ITV game show Genius Game

Dr Kishan Bodalia, a Birmingham-based NHS doctor who rose to fame during the Covid-19 pandemic by performing DJ sets in his scrubs, is set to appear in ITV’s new primetime game show, Genius Game, hosted by David Tennant.
The reality series, which aims to bring together some of the UK’s brightest minds, will see contestants compete in a high-stakes mix of wit, social strategy, and psychological gameplay. Dr Bodalia, who became a social media sensation with his uplifting “NHSessions” DJ performances, will tackle the ultimate test of brains and strategy in the series.
Speaking about the opportunity, Dr Bodalia said: “As someone who’s always been fascinated by people, psychology, and a bit of healthy competition, Genius Game felt like the perfect challenge. It’s a wild mix of brains, bluffing, and building alliances — and being part of the first-ever UK series is an honour.”
Originally from the West Midlands, Dr Bodalia studied medicine at the University of Birmingham. He initially captured the public’s attention with his DJ sets, which became a symbol of resilience and positivity during the lockdown. His performances, streamed on social media under the name “NHSessions,” offered a creative outlet for many and helped lift spirits during the difficult times.
Since then, Dr Bodalia has continued to grow in popularity as a DJ, performing alongside big names like Fatboy Slim on his UK arena tour, playing in Ibiza, and supporting acts such as Rudimental and Example. He also performed for over 500,000 spectators at the New Year’s Day Parade in London and opened the Camp Bestival main stage for Becky Hill.
In addition to his music career, Dr Bodalia remains committed to public health. He continues to champion campaigns aimed at raising awareness about youth vaping and mental health issues, using his platform to support young people’s well-being.
Genius Game, based on the popular South Korean format, is available on ITV and ITVX. As the show prepares to air, fans of both Dr Bodalia and David Tennant can expect an exciting and unpredictable series that tests not only intelligence but also the ability to navigate complex social dynamics.