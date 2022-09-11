Website Logo
  • Sunday, September 11, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Birmingham City University professor says Queen represented ‘white supremacy and colonialism’

Royalists and the monarchy symbolised ‘racism that my generation faced’ stressed Kehinde Andrews

 

Kehinde Andrews (Image credit: @kehinde_andrews/Twitter)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A Birmingham City University professor of British African-Caribbean heritage said he was not saddened by the death of Queen Elizabeth II who “represented white supremacy”.

Kehinde Andrews said the longest reigning British monarch’s popularity was rooted in the white supremacist world which “came from the colonial era.”

On the MSNBC channel’s special show ‘Remembering Queen Elizabeth II’, hosted by Ali Velshi, the professor blamed the monarchy for the poverty of sub-Saharan countries.

He linked their deprivation to their colonial past, saying, “You cannot separate that history from the poverty that we see around the world today.”

His remark came in response to Velshi’s questions: “How do you express colonialism? What’s the short form of the effect of colonialism today? Was it bad?”

“It was terrible,” Andrews said, “If you just look at a map of the world by GDP per capita, the poorest countries today are in so-called sub-Saharan Africa where the black people live, and the richest countries are the west where the white people live.”

The professor claimed, “We literally have a world which is in the image of white supremacy”.

The levels of reverence for the monarchy have changed over generations Andrews said, exemplifying his grandmother and himself.

She grew up in colonial Jamaica and “had a picture of the Queen on her wall until she died”, Andrews said, adding, “we grew up very different.”

“We understood what the Queen was… Royalists and the monarchy represented the racism that my generation faced,” he claimed.

“We never have seen the Queen as someone who represents us, as someone who should represent us,” he said on her memorial show.

“This is somebody who represented white supremacy and colonialism, and … didn’t give reparations, didn’t give up her wealth, didn’t give up her power,” he said and maintained, “she revelled in it.”

“And I’m not sure why I should be sad today, and millions of us in this country have exactly the same feeling as me, I would say,” the professor said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Diet soft drinks may increase risk of heart diseases: Research
News
The challenges facing Britain’s new King Charles
News
Queen Elizabeth to remain on Canadian currency
News
Leicester violence: Police reimpose special measures as death threat issued following India-Pak cricket match
INDIA
British High Commissioner to India mourns Queen’s death In Hindi
News
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s father claims ancestral property in Goa usurped, probe on
News
FACTBOX-How King Charles’ accession to the throne is formalised
News
11 Cancer symptoms you shouldn’t ignore – according to the NHS
News
Trevor Sinclair accuses Queen of allowing racism to ‘thrive’, pulled off air by…
News
King Charles’ wife Camilla to get Kohinoor diamond crown, suggests report
News
UK recruitment firm mocks Rishi Sunak after defeat, leaves netizens divided
News
American university professor slammed for wishing Queen ‘excruciating’ death
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Diet soft drinks may increase risk of heart diseases: Research
Birmingham City University professor says Queen represented ‘white supremacy and…
Hrithik Roshan extends best wishes to Madhu Mantena as he…
Neelam Kothari Soni confirms starring in Zoya Akhtar’s much-anticipated show…
Reports: Henry Cavill set to feature as Superman in several…
The challenges facing Britain’s new King Charles